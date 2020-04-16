Napa Valley Fishing Report: Bite could be spectacular when fisheries reopen

It all started back in April 2002 when then-editor Charley took me to lunch and told me he was looking for a fishing columnist. It went right over my head till dessert, when I said, “Let me go home; I’ll write a sample column for you to consider.“ And I got the job. A note of caution to all job seekers; at that magic moment of agreement, ask for a lot more money – you can always come down.

It is still exciting to me that some readers have checked me out 350 times as they sat by their reading tables. Parents and grandparents have marked the progress of their kids’ lives with trip-of-a-lifetime fishing events that I have been privileged to recount for the village.

Earlier I told you about my friend, Ric Bollen, who went halfway across the world to catch a monster arapaima in Guyana. I have known Ric and his sister since they were little kids. Their dad, Bill, and I worked at Beringer and their mom, Jo, never missed giving me a hug.