Napa Valley Fishing Report: Blasingame shows SHHS anglers how it's done

What an exciting adventure, and how nice for all of us to share it with Ric. Guyana is on the north coast of South America and bordered by Venezuela, Brazil and Suriname. It is also the only English-speaking country on the continent. The Essequibo is the longest river in Guyana, at 1,014 kilometers, and the largest river between the Orinoco and the Amazon.

I’m Sorry To Report… that the 37th annual Al’s Ark Striper Derby has been cancelled because of the coronavirus problem. Stay tuned while I try to find out if and when they plan to try to reschedule it. Here’s a short list of what’s open or not right now: Lake Berryessa, Lake Sonoma and the Delta are open. Clear Lake is not. Check before you head out; these could change rapidly.

There is good news for Berryessa from Napa County that it will sign agreements with the feds to open up more of the lake and lake area to a host of outdoor activities. This will be a boon to the businesses and residents there who have suffered too long.

Along with Clear Lake and the California Delta, Berryessa is rated one of the top bass lakes in the West by Bassmaster Magazine. But we never really ever took full benefit because visiting anglers took one look at the area, said “no place to stay, no place to eat, no place for my family to have fun,” and went up to Clear Lake to fish.