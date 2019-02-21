Get Wild At The Cameo… in St. Helena at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Help us celebrate “The International Year Of The Salmon.” Look at this full plate of attractions at the Cameo Cinema:
*Special Presentation by award winning photographer and author of “Salmon In The Trees”, Amy Gulick.
*Screening of “Chasing Wild,” a journey to the pristine salmon rivers of Alaska and British Columbia.
*Conservation leaders will take us through the threats to Alaska’s salmon fisheries.
*Our own Congressman, Mike Thompson, adds his thoughts and comments.
*Then we will adjourn next door to the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge for a wild Alaska Salmon Tasting featuring local wines and beers.
*With all proceeds going to benefit Alaska salmon conservation work, your $45 ticket plays a big role here.
*The Cameo is tiny, so space is limited. Order your tickets now at wildperspectives.eventbrite.com.
We All Need To… protect our wild salmon because they face mega threats everywhere. Here’s one where you and your whole family can help, right here in California. Big, fat, stupid sea lions are attacking wild salmon. It is the classic case of Man’s foolish efforts unbalancing nature.
Sea lion and Pacific harbor seal populations have grown at average annual rates of 5 to 8 percent a year since 1972 rule changes that favored them. They are now ranging up and down the West Coast in bandit mobs, attacking salmanoids that must be protected for human food/commercial fishing, sport fishing. And we must begin to grow those populations as we must be able to take more of our food from the sea. Read this sad tale at bit.ly/2tGsX9H under "Reports on West Coast pinnipeds" in the middle column.
Alex and Jack Ryan, Stan Press and I fly fished for sockeyes and rainbows on Alaska’s famous Copper River a few years ago. One day while we were targeting salmon, standing in a couple of feet of water, my guide said, “Look downstream at that nervous water right there. That’s a thousand salmon and they are coming right upstream between our legs!”
I’m proud to tell you that I caught three salmon on a fly. I used an 8 weight rig and needed every bit of it to slow down those silver bullets when they took off with the fly – across the river in an instant. Don’t miss a week at the Copper River Lodge. Contact Pat Vermillion at pat@sweetwatertravel.com or 406-222-2876. Tell him Ryan sent you.
Well, That Didn’t Take Long… Last Friday I promised you that Clear Lake would fill during this present storm system. Mission accomplished. On Tuesday, the Rumsey gauge registered 8 feet at the top – and trended down slightly on Wednesday to 7.9 feet (a full Rumsey is 7.56 feet). You couldn’t ask for a better situation; flood stage is 9 feet. So if the lake level stays around 8 feet, we’ll have a full lake with lots of places for fish to hide and grow bigger – and, most importantly, no flooding. Stay tuned.
Local Experts Helping Local Folks… How nice of Jose Rubio (I call him J.R.) to lead a full session of fly fishing instruction for the St. Helena High School Fishing Club on Wednesday. He started us in class with the basics of equipment, and then it was off to the football field to work on our casts. I picked up some new pointers, and the dozen or so members were casting away in the wind when I left. You will find Jose at Sweeney’s Sports on Imola (255-5544). Stop in to arrange to attend one of his classes right at the store.
By the way, you can find Jose working the Sage booth today through Sunday at the 2019 Pleasanton Fly Fishing Show. It’s at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave. Details at flyfishingshow.com. This is the perfect fly fishing show to get your kids enthused. Meet everyone in the trade and sport in one nice small and laid-back venue.
More Local Support… I’m pleased to announce that Kevin Ryan (no relation) and his whole team at Sweeney’s Sports on Imola have become early merchant supporters of St. Helena High School’s new fishing club.