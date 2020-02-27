Napa Valley Fishing Report: DeKeizer's Clear Lake bass catch prize-worthy

Clear Lake Bruisers… by Dan DeKeizer. Look at this 9.9-pound Clear Lake largemouth bass he caught on Feb. 21. Pro guide Bob Myskey was on the net. Bob told us that Dan’s top five bass would have totaled 26 pounds. That weight will get you into the money in most of the bass tournaments in California – and beyond. Book Bob at 349-4460. Don’t wait, stories like this fill up his calendar fast; we have 10 days booked with him between now and mid-June.
And, Even Close… to home. Here’s what local pro fishing guide Brandon Abernathy at Roddown Guide Service (927-6745) told me about the sturgeon bite in the Napa River when I called him to make a date to take my grandsons out to target those big diamond backs: “That good bite should stay good through May.”
You gotta go get yourself a sturgeon. They are smart as hell and stronger than you can imagine. The bite is so light that you might never know it is happening. Pay strict attention to your guide’s instructions – and concentrate on the tip of your rod. I have fished for sturgeon four times in my life; I got blanked on the last one. But on sturgeon trip one years ago, Anne Steinhauer and I teamed with another angler on Gary Canavaro’s boat to hook six sturgeon – and each of us got to take one keeper home. By the way, sturgeon sells for $20 a pound in the fish market.
Then I watched Lora Trinchero hook and release an oversize monster in the 80-pound class fishing with river guide Kevin Brock in the Delta. And, lastly, in Oregon’s Willamette River, fishing off of the Sturgeon General, I hooked and released a 7.5-foot, 275-pound monster (my biggest fish caught, ever).
So, the thought of targeting a monster sturgeon right in downtown Napa is certainly appealing. You ought to call Brandon soon. While he is already booked solid for March, he told he had some May dates open. Send me your pix.
Screwed again… by our own politicians. Here’s the quick back story: Led by some fake Wall Street farmers down in Bakersfield who want us to send them more of our water at a discount so they can run 100,000 acre farms on our backs, many people and agencies have been trying to kill off our striped bass population. Their incorrect pitch is that, because stripers eat salmon, killing off stripers will save our salmon. So, we won’t need to be sure we have enough fresh water up here to keep our salmon populations viable – and be able to send more cheap water to Bakersfield.
Wrong. So stripers eat some salmon? Yup. So do sea lions and other critters. But there is no scientific evidence that stripers are the main reason for salmon deaths. Operators of our water systems and fish hatcheries have killed more salmon that stripers ever could. Remember, stripers and salmon have been living together in California waters since 1879. That’s 141 years that they have been learning how to live with each other.
It all came to a disappointing head at the California Fish and Game Commission’s Feb. 21 meeting. Read all about it in this report from his Monday, Feb. 24 Hot Sheet that editor Dave Hurley wrote after attending that meeting:
“The end came suddenly on Friday, Feb. 21, when California Fish and Game Commission President Eric Sklar motioned to adopt a revised striped bass policy followed by a quick second and a unanimous vote. Although the adoption of the policy was touted as a ‘beginning,’ the vote came after 9 months of angler input, with the first three meetings where the policy was discussed bringing out huge crowds to overflow capacity. The day of the vote was decidedly different, as only a handful of fishermen showed up to voice their concerns – in stark contrast to the numbers of fishermen who had sacrificed work commitments to attend the previous three meetings beginning in June 2019 in Redding.
"The new policy amends the 1996 striped bass policy, which committed the state to sustaining a population of 1 million striped bass in the Delta and surrounding waterways. There have been stakeholder groups discussed this policy since it was first proposed in June, and the major sticking point remains the numeric target.
"Ari Cornman, Wildlife Adviser from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife presented the policy when the agenda item was heard around 1 p.m., and he said, 'In spite of our meetings, there are still significant disagreements about adaptive management and the target population, and that is really the heart of the policy.' He continued to state that the department will continue to work with the stakeholders to develop an appropriate target with the hope that the language gives enough flexibility to the department regarding the changing conditions of the Delta. He said, 'Staff supports the desire for the numeric target, and the hard work is yet to come. We are hoping for improved relationships with our stakeholders and will be working to create productive relationships.'
"Lobbyists for agricultural water agencies, the Metropolitan Water District, and the Farm Bureau spoke in favor of adopting both the Delta Management Policy and the Striped Bass Policy, and although it wasn’t stated during this meeting, these agencies have sought to reduce the populations of striped bass for years with the assumption that the reduction of the striped bass would lead to increased populations of endangered salmon species and the Delta smelt.
"In his comments, Dr. David Ostrach stated, 'There is no credible evidence that the striped bass predation has led to the decline of other Delta species, and striped bass and largemouth bass are the only species vilified to this manner.' He called for updated science on the current status of the species since there is no accurate information regarding the numbers of striped bass in the Delta, estimated at 300,000 adults.
"Regarding an updated count of the species, President Sklar prior to motioning for a vote, implored legislatures representing the Delta to allocate funds for the study, stating, 'There is currently no money for such a study.' In response to public comments that the vote was already determined prior to the meeting, Sklar stated, 'There was no pre-determination and we aren’t allowed to talk with each other at any time prior to being in front of the public.' Commissioner Silva refuted that there was any discussion of striped bass predation on salmon species, and this was not a factor in the adopted policy.
"So in the end, after four open commission meetings highlighted by participation from hundreds of involved fishermen who were limited to as little as one minute to of public comment, the efforts of the Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association, the California Striped Bass Association, and the California Sport Fishing Protection Association came to a close with the gavel of the commission president at 2:30 p.m.
"It is my hope that the words of the Department of Fish and Wildlife staff will ring true, and there will be 'improved and productive relationships' moving forward with stakeholders. But the manner in which this decision went down can only lead to cynicism as the vote came down with only a few in the room to defend the species.“
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.