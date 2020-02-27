Napa Valley Fishing Report: DeKeizer's Clear Lake bass catch prize-worthy

“The end came suddenly on Friday, Feb. 21, when California Fish and Game Commission President Eric Sklar motioned to adopt a revised striped bass policy followed by a quick second and a unanimous vote. Although the adoption of the policy was touted as a ‘beginning,’ the vote came after 9 months of angler input, with the first three meetings where the policy was discussed bringing out huge crowds to overflow capacity. The day of the vote was decidedly different, as only a handful of fishermen showed up to voice their concerns – in stark contrast to the numbers of fishermen who had sacrificed work commitments to attend the previous three meetings beginning in June 2019 in Redding.

"The new policy amends the 1996 striped bass policy, which committed the state to sustaining a population of 1 million striped bass in the Delta and surrounding waterways. There have been stakeholder groups discussed this policy since it was first proposed in June, and the major sticking point remains the numeric target.