It Is Still Dorado Season… and as you can see, they are getting bigger. Here’s my friend, Dennis Montalbano, with the biggest dorado/mahi mahi I’ve ever seen. It was caught in the Bay of Banderas off of Mexico on Dec. 28. Stay tuned for future reports that will include more photos of big fish caught by St. Helena High grads Thomas Montalbano and Alex Skupny.
Closer To Home… but tougher to spell is the Mokelumne River. This river is 95 miles long, stretching from the central Sierra Nevada through the Central Valley to empty into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. Last June, 37 miles of its North Fork and Main Stem were named California’s 12th Wild and Scenic River.
That’s all fly casting and fly fishing instructor Jose Rubio, the top fly guy at Sweeney’s, needed to prompt him to fish that water. He told us that there was a continuing good bite. Look at just one of the big rainbow trout (maybe steelhead) that he backed up with a good smile. Stop in at Sweeney’s on Imola to say “Howdy” to “J.R.” By the way, Mokelumne is from the Miwok meaning “fishnet person.”
As a good protector of our outdoors, J.R. wants everyone who wades where fish spawning nests are probable to go carefully. Just stay away from all nests that you can see, and places they might be. Step on just one nest and you kill hundreds of potential new fish. Thanks for getting involved in this effort.
My only encounter with the Mokelumne was rafting it with Barbara and neighbors the Weinbergs way back when we lived in Modesto. I was scared to death every minute of our two-day run through white water rapids up to Number 5’s. They added insult to injury by making me sleep on the stony river bank and pick my way through the rattlers at midnight to go pee. Ummm; not my thing.
A Family Fly Fishing Show… right over in Pleasanton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-24. This is the perfect event to help your kids get involved in fly fishing. Fill up your fliver with kids for a day at the Pleasanton Fly Fishing Show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton. Go to flyfishingshow.com/pleasanton-ca for all the news.
Here is a teaser about special features every kid around will love – hourly live or a/v demos, fly-tying sessions, advanced nymph fishing, and wall-to-wall displays of the newest gear. And, last but not least, Jose Rubio will be there all three days assisting at the Rio/Sage booths. Be sure to say “Hi JR” to him.
Big White Birds… by the hundreds on Clear Lake? Take a look at this raft of big white pelicans that pro guide Bob Myskey sent. Over the years we have seen this natural result of either abundant bait fish populations when there are thousands of birds on the lake, like now, to periods when you might not see 15 birds all day. This photo re-supports my long-term feeling that there is a lot more to fishing than just sitting behind a fishing rod. Chances abound to be up close and personal with many of Mother Nature’s best surprises – on every trip.
As long as there are tons of tasty little baitfish swimming around without any sharp hooks in them, the bass are not going to pay much attention to an artificial hunk of rubber with a big hook sticking out. But don’t despair, we’ve got bass dates with Bob for both April and June—together with high hopes. If you want to go in prime season (April through June) better call Bob now at 349-4460.
Be Careful Out There… this weekend. The Original (Super Bowl) Sturgeon Derby out of McAvoy’s Boat Harbor in Bay Point on the Delta stretches way out beyond – across the whole Bay Area. So, you’ll have boats running hard all day and all night – a perfect scenario for danger to anchored vessels. Dave Hurley in his Monday Hot Sheet noted that there is “a tremendous amount of debris in the water right now, and if you don’t want to pick up the expense of a new prop or a lower unit, paying attention and watching the water at all times is necessary. Even then, you might run over a big submerged log.”
Let me repeat from last week’s report that you should have a sharp ax always near your anchor rope. When fishing at anchor, like sturgeon hunting, a big log or water tank in fast current can roll right up the anchor line and pull your stern under water. With flows of hundreds of cubic feet per second, the boat fills up full of water and sinks quickly in that case. Gotta be ready to chop that anchor line instantly.