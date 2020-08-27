Napa Valley Fishing Report: Fishing just part of High Sierra adventure

Alexander Titus… braved the remote Emigrant Wilderness to catch wild trout at Huckleberry Lake. Here is the St. Helena angler with a nice fly-caught rainbow.
As I read about this region, it is easy to see that fishing is just a part of a High Sierra adventure. Add climbing, trekking tracking, mountaineering and wilderness camping at the lake’s 7,700-foot elevation for a full understanding. I read Lee Haskin’s blog at bit.ly/3jjiTen. I think you will like it, too.
It’s A Stinko Time… to be on the water around here. Sitting in a boat all day in the dangerously thick smoke is not a good idea. Add lightning storms and rogue winds, and I’m staying home till it’s over. We had to cancel a two-day Clear Lake bass trip with pro guide Bob Myskey because of threatening conditions here at home, as well as too many road closures. Bob reported that the lake was covered in smoke. As you know, Clear Lake sits in a huge bowl, so that smoke can stay there a long time. We’ll be back next month.
I guess if you gotta go, the salt is your best bet. Dave Hurley’s Weekend Wrap Hot Sheet told us that party boats are making the transition to rock fish in anticipation of the salmon move back through the Delta and upstream to that very river spot where they were born — to spawn. Don’t get itchy and run over to the Delta to fish for king salmon.
While the river water temperature is high during the early part of the run, they are on a fast track to colder water — and won’t stop overnight in those deep holes where we catch them every year. My longtime river guide, Kevin Brock (800-995-5543), is looking forward to some big salmon in the Sac and Feather. He likes the end of September/early October as best times. We limited out on the Feather both days with Kevin last year, my 25th straight year on the river with him. Our big thrill came years ago on the Feather when he put me onto a 45-pound king salmon. Better call him now to book some trips.
Meanwhile... back in the salt, Captain Rick Powers out of Bodega Bay Sport Fishing accented the rockfish story with Sunday limits all around on big rockfish plus 24 limits of ling cod to 19 pounds. He told the Hot Sheet “passengers were walking off of the boat with 70/80-pound sacks of monster rockfish consisting of vermilions, coppers and canaries.” He went on to say that the weather was outstanding with no wind and that the air had been clear.
Bay action — Keith Frasier at San Rafael’s Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle said that the halibut bite was pretty consistent with good number of them in the bay. Plenty were in the 17- to 18-pound class.
Over In The Delta... heavy smoke impacted breathability and visibility. With only a trickle of salmon on a fast run to the cooler waters upstream, West Bank striper trolling has improved, but that action occurs during only a small window at the change of tides.
It’s time to get out your black bass gear. Listen to this report from the Hot Sheet on the FLW Toyota Delta Series bass tournament last week: Local bass star Ish Monroe of Oakdale aced the three-day event with a total of 65 pounds, 13 ounces, topped by his big fish of over 7 pounds. That came on a River2Sea Phat Mat Daddy Frog. That is an average of 22 pounds a day. Divided by five bass, it equals 4.4 pounds per fish.
And for your Bankies, there is a solid bluegill bite reported west of Stockton off of Eight Mile Road. Bring a drop-shot rig tipped with red worms, minicrawlers, or jumbo red worms. New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle in Freeport can provide these before you head out.
It‘s In The Genes... for sure. Tyler Brown, back in Wakefield, R.I. is my first cousin, twice removed. He just sent me a photo of the 600-pound swordfish he caught off of Block Island, just a few miles off of the southern Rhode Island coastline. That’s the new family “big fish” record. It swamps my 225-pound sturgeon catch in Oregon a few years ago. Just to round out the day, Tyler boated a couple of Atlantic tuna, too.
I’m fond of Tyler, a recent high school graduate who is just beginning his first classes at Electrician’s School. By the way, Block Island swordfish are famous all over the East for their size and flavor. Top restaurants there specify “Block Island” on their menus. I can remember as a kid going to see the swordfish tournament weigh-ins — each one bigger than the previous one. Every once in a while, we would see a “grander” — a thousand-pound monster hung upon the hook.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.
