Napa Valley Fishing Report: Fishing just part of High Sierra adventure

While the river water temperature is high during the early part of the run, they are on a fast track to colder water — and won’t stop overnight in those deep holes where we catch them every year. My longtime river guide, Kevin Brock (800-995-5543), is looking forward to some big salmon in the Sac and Feather. He likes the end of September/early October as best times. We limited out on the Feather both days with Kevin last year, my 25th straight year on the river with him. Our big thrill came years ago on the Feather when he put me onto a 45-pound king salmon. Better call him now to book some trips.

Meanwhile... back in the salt, Captain Rick Powers out of Bodega Bay Sport Fishing accented the rockfish story with Sunday limits all around on big rockfish plus 24 limits of ling cod to 19 pounds. He told the Hot Sheet “passengers were walking off of the boat with 70/80-pound sacks of monster rockfish consisting of vermilions, coppers and canaries.” He went on to say that the weather was outstanding with no wind and that the air had been clear.

Bay action — Keith Frasier at San Rafael’s Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle said that the halibut bite was pretty consistent with good number of them in the bay. Plenty were in the 17- to 18-pound class.