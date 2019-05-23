Last Call… to gear up for the 50th annual George Carl Kids Fishing Derby. It will take place on Sunday, June 6 from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Lake Hennessey launch ramp on Highway 128. Kids ages 3 to 15, bring your gear and your parents for a fun morning of fishing. There are plenty of age groupings and fish groupings – for plenty of prize opportunities – and, each contestant receives a participation certificate.
Moms and Dads – here’s the best clue I can give you. If you have time, bring your contestants up to the ramp before June 2. Nothing like giving them a look at the place and a feeling for it without any pressure. You both will have more fun and success if you take an early look at the derby location first. Bring the rods and fish a little, too.
Bring your gear down to Sweeney’s Sports on Imola, a longtime derby sponsor, and ask them to recommend hook, weight and bobber sizes – as well as best baits and lures.
Clear Lake… Big fish lake. How big? How about a lake record 33.57-pound catfish caught by Kelseyville’s Frank Gentle on a night crawler. It beat the old record of 33.33 pounds set back in 2009. (thanks Western Outdoor News for this hot news). Lora T. caught the largest Clear Lake cat I ever saw some years ago down in the south end. It weighed 18 pounds and was a bear to control and boat.
This big catfish continues a steady string of big fish from this water so far in 2019. I just heard that a 4.4-pound crappie was caught recently. I’m told it might have been a new world record, but wasn‘t submitted. Believe me, that is a moose. A 2-pounder is a huge crappie. Add largemouth bass weighing 16, 14, 11, 10, 9 and 8 pounds, and a big bag more of “over fives” to that list. We’ll be up there twice in June to look for our own “big one.”
Berryessa is… still turning out good catches of all three bass species there – largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass. They are in mostly post spawn, with the big moms trying to fatten up. I’m told that if you find a bass you find a whole lot of them, so you might have to “run and gun” between catches.
Please promise me that you will be very careful boating on Berryessa after 2 p.m.in hot weather. Hot afternoon wind is ferocious and dangerous. It’s a good rule to be off the water by 2 p.m. on hot days.
More Local Stuff… Tom Dudenhoeffer at Sweeney’s Sports on Imola (255-5544)told me that there is still an active sturgeon bite in the Napa River. This recent rainstorm must have contributed to that action because it is washing chocolate brown water out of the tributaries and down the river.
America’s First Conservationists… were hunters and fishers. In their own “enlightened self-interests,” they knew they would need to bring home another rabbit and another trout for the campfire tomorrow night, too. My Aunt Ida’s husband, Eddie, fed us venison during the cold Rhode Island winters from the deer that he shot.
In that same tradition, millions of us continue to preserve and conserve our outdoor resources for the generations that follow. One of the best ways I have found to add my voice for stronger activist impact was to join the Nor-Cal Guides & Sportsmen’s Association. Please join me at ncgasa.org.
Just look at their Mission Statement for proof of their strong and directed outdoor advocacy:
“Our organization brings guides and sportsmen together to protect and increase hunting and fishing opportunities in Northern California! We work closely with other conservation organizations to make sure our children and grandchildren have more fish and animals. NCGASA is a powerful voice to represent all those who use Northern California’s waterways and lands. Fishermen who use our rivers have the most experience and knowledge on what’s truly happening to our rivers and lakes. Hunters who use our lands daily have the most knowledge on our lands and its needs. Together, we are the Sportsmen’s Voice!”
My Napa “Namesake“… Wayne Ryan sent this note to say we all can still help to stop the dangerous Pebble Mine proposed for Alaska’s Bristol Bay. Please use the link below to say NO to the Pebble Mine. You will be involved in helping to save half of the World’s sockeye salmon. In 2017, 59 MILLION sockeye salmon where born in Bristol Bay:
“Alaska’s Bristol Bay is one of the most important places on earth for birds and salmon, but a massive mine proposed in the heart of this region is now under consideration by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. I just sent public comments urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reject the proposed mine.
Will you join me? Visit bit.ly/2Hz34QM to send your own comments through Audubon’s Action Center.