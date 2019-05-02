Coming Sunday, June 2… the 50th annual George Carl Kids’ Fishing Derby at the Lake Hennessey Boat Ramp on Highway 128. My favorite fishing day of the year, this free public event commences at 6 a.m., with the last weigh-in at 11 a.m. Bring your kids, ages 3-16, to compete. There will be prizes for three different age groups, 3-6, 7-10 and 11-15, and a trophy structure for four different fish categories, bass, trout, crappie and other.
As you can see, there are lots of prize opportunities in a wide range of ages. In addition, each contestant will receive a participation certificate. Dress for sunny weather, layer on the suntan cream (but don‘t touch your bait with lotion on your fingers) and bring plenty of water and snacks. Hatchery trout eat small brown things, so I’d bring some small brown baits by Powerbait. Ask the guys at Sweeney’s on Imola to suggest other colors, baits, hook and weight sizes. And, for heavens sake, don’t forget your camera!
The Napa Active 20/30 Club is taking the lead again for this 50th event. Once again, join me in a shout-out to Sweeney’s Sports for contributing the prizes. Thanks, too, to Guy Carl and the Nichelini Family Winery for their ongoing support for this wonderful 50-year-old Napa County tradition.
Join An Exclusive International Fishing Club… without leaving home? Why not? I did it. You can, too. Spend a day at Berryessa to boat and photograph a largemouth bass, a smallie and a spot. Send in your app, and get ready to see your name listed forever in the International Game Fish Association’s Slam Club section. Then, crack open your favorite beverage! Here’s the deal:
The IGFA is the recording institution for all kinds of trophy-size fish caught around the world. Their Bass Grand Slam Club is made up of anglers around the world who catch three species of fresh water bass in one 24-hour period. They all do not have to come from the same water, but it sure makes it easier that Berryessa holds good quantities of three bass species.
Sure, you can go do this yourself. But I’m glad I engaged local pro bass guide Matt Allen (514-9704) to help me get it done. Even with Matt at the helm, it was tough to get all three. We scored the smallie and spot quite quickly in the morning. But it was late afternoon before I hooked a largemouth. I recall Matt’s caution: “Don’t lose this one Bill – we won’t have many more chances today.”
Yes, It Is Exclusive… IGFA has only 22 anglers listed in the Bass Grand Slam Club. It is interesting that eight accomplished it at Berryessa, including Matt and myself. Go online at igfa.org/grand-slam-clubs to get your official application form and more details. Promise me you will keep me in the loop as you take these steps to join us. I’ll want to celebrate your accomplishment in my columns. What the hell; bring your angler kid with you – and make him or her famous early in life.
The Sac At Redding… will be the place to be in May. We’ll be spending four days fishing for wild rainbow trout on the Sacramento River in downtown Redding. This will be my 26th straight year fishing this stretch with pro river guide Kevin Brock (800-995-5543). Why so many years? It is a trophy water holding big beautiful trout, and Kevin knows how to put us on the fish. Here are a couple of examples: For the four 2018 days we totaled 119 trout, caught and released, and more than a few were 4 or 5 pounds; over those 26 years, Stan Press and I have each boated and released a 7-pound wild rainbow.
Bring your fishing kids, Kevin is perfect with novice anglers; he has fished three generations of Ryans. You ought to call him soon; it’s trout time on the Sac and his book fills up quickly.
Hit The Salmon Pause Button… till May 17, when the recreational salmon season re-opens – and stays open till October. By then, bigger salmon will be all lined up to bite in the traditional areas. And, the party boat skippers will have them all set up for you. With every indication that this will be a banner year, make your reservations quickly.
Meanwhile, if you need to scratch your fishing itch, sounds like the San Pablo Bay halibut bite is cranking up—and will improve as more live bait becomes available. For a change of pace, grab a bunch of 1-inch champagne shad darts or grubs and fish for shad all the way from Freeport to the mouth of the Feather at Verona.