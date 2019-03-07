Berryessa Blow-out!… The Berryessa lake level peaked out at 4.1 feet above the spillway on Feb. 27. The Lake Berryessa watershed was soaked by 10 to 15 inches of rain in those two days leading up to the “Glory Hole” gusher. That atmospheric river rain event raised the lake level 6 feet in just three days. By the way, the highest lake level ever recorded was in 1983 with it went 6.7 feet above the glory hole.
Thanks to Peter Kilkus at the Lake Berryessa News for this post. Go online to lakeberryessanews.com and click on Glory Hole video by FAA certified drone pilot Evan Kilkus. You’ll also enjoy the background music by Bill Scholar.
And, the bassing seems to be holding up – with some big ones coming to the net in the past few days. All three members of the bass family are biting: largemouth, smallmouth and spots. This high water and tons of debris, much of it just below the surface, can be a challenge for everyone who is not a pro. So book bass pro Don Paganelli (916-502-3474) and stay safe. Don knows the water and how to navigate Berryessa.
“Cry Me A River“… has gotta be the saddest love story. Or a song for the ages. Look just a few of the top stars who sang it: Julie London, Justin Timberlake and Ella Fitzgerald. Listen to its full confession, “I cried a river over you.”
It’s happening now during our 2019 flood time. We’re sending dark chocolate brown water down to you Napa anglers through Sulphur Creek. On Wednesday, it was up, full and angry. Interesting that it could go from a greenish slate look all the way to brown – overnight. Hate the toil and trouble heavy rains give locals who get flooded, but love the refill of our water system across the whole region.
*Clear Lake got whacked again, with the water level topping out at 9.9 feet on Saturday – but trending down slightly to 9.7 feet Wednesday. By the way, flood stage there is 9.00 feet on the Rumsey Gauge. It’s early in the season, so I’m betting that the lake will clear and fish well by spring. We’ll be on the water with pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460) April 22 and 23 – right after the magical April full moon. Stay tuned.
*Smith River has been wild lately. The discharge went from 25,000 cubic feet per second on Feb. 27 to 5,000 cfs on Tuesday – and back up to 7,000 on Wednesday. The river height went from 16.25 feet on Feb. 27 to 10.5 feet on Wednesday. Prime fishing numbers are 8,000 to 10,000 cfs flows at between 9 and 11 feet deep. The water color then is “steely green.”
These continuing favorable water events may keep the best steelhead guides up there a bit longer. I’d call pro river guide Kevin Brock (800-995-5543) to see if he’s still there. Kevin has been my river guide for 15 years straight. Tell him Ryan sent you.
If you miss the steelie action, sign up for wild rainbow trout on the Sac in Redding. These are resident trout who love the icy cold water coming out of Shasta. It’s not uncommon to catch and release 25 to 30 per boat per day. We have caught a couple of 7-pounders, and dozens of 3- and 4- and 5-pounders over the years. Our very best action was in high flow years, like the one that is working right now. We’ll be fishing the Sac for four days in May.
Bodega Bay… is happy to learn the forecast of 379,632 adult Sacramento Valley salmon in the ocean. That’s a 65-percent increase over last year’s total of 229,400. We’ll be looking for the official 2019 season-opening date when the Pacific Fishery Management Council meets on this subject April 9-16 in Rohnert Park.
If you plan to attend, sign up for the Golden Gate Salmon Association’s ninth annual Sonoma County dinner at Santa Rosa’s Friedman Center. It’s a nice chance for all of us to help rebuild the Central Valley salmon runs and habitat. Contact Cat Kaiser at 855 251-4472 or cat@goldengatesalmon.org for tickets and information.
Add the opening (for boat-based anglers) of our rockfish and ling cod seasons in just 23 days, on April 1, and things are looking up. Don’t forget you can still target Dungeness crab here until June 30. Look for some “Combo crab/rockfish/salmon charters that will fill your BBQ and freezer. Probably good to make some early reservations at Bodega Bay Sport Fishing (875-3344). Thanks to the Monday Hot Sheet for key updates here.
Are You Up for… the Napa Open Space District’s “Spring Trail Challenge?” It will be held on 11 trails, including the Valentine Vista, Oat Hill Mine and Westwood Hills trails. Check out these prizes for winning: two-night cabin stay at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park; two-night stay at EconoCamp Berryessa; Bothe-Napa Valley annual day-use pass; Napa Open Space District swag; complimentary wine tasting at Olabisi; bike tune-up from Calistoga Bikeshop; and a bottle of Sempre Vive wine.
Find out everything you need to know at bit.ly/2C8UsNM. Better sign up early; this sounds like a perfect way to ramp up your kids’ outdoor interests.