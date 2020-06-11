Napa Valley Fishing Report: Guide finds new Clear Lake spots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shy Bite But Still Big… Clear Lake was not bountiful last week, but still showed us some big bass. St. Helena angler Stan Press led the way to a 26-fish catch-and-release day. Lures that worked best were the Carolina-rigged Baby Brush Hog and the new fat Ned rig.

It always interests me to see what’s working. In this case, among maybe seven or eight different lures tossed, one was an old standard that has been catching bass forever – the Baby Brush Hog. The other, the Ned Rig, was a new lure. Each of them caught a nice trophy size largemouth bass with Stan at the controls.

Another reason that it is called “fishing” and not “catching” – a bunch of fish came from a couple of spots that we hadn’t fished much in the past. Gotta have an experienced pro bass guide to have this kind of insight. Call pro guide Bob Myskey at 349-4460 to book some dates.

Lake Oroville Called To Napa Anglers… Justin DeGarmo, Lisa Kuban and Albert Dasuza went King salmon fishing there with local pro guide Brandon Abernathy (roddown44@gmail.com). Smiles and fish all around tell the story. Brandon told me they got ‘em trolling flashers with Bradscut plugs. Those 4- to 8-pound salmon are perfect for the backyard barbecue. Oroville has always been a challenge for me, so it’s nice to see that Brandon has it dialed in.