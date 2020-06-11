Napa Valley Fishing Report: Guide finds new Clear Lake spots

Shy Bite But Still Big… Clear Lake was not bountiful last week, but still showed us some big bass. St. Helena angler Stan Press led the way to a 26-fish catch-and-release day. Lures that worked best were the Carolina-rigged Baby Brush Hog and the new fat Ned rig.
It always interests me to see what’s working. In this case, among maybe seven or eight different lures tossed, one was an old standard that has been catching bass forever – the Baby Brush Hog. The other, the Ned Rig, was a new lure. Each of them caught a nice trophy size largemouth bass with Stan at the controls.
Another reason that it is called “fishing” and not “catching” – a bunch of fish came from a couple of spots that we hadn’t fished much in the past. Gotta have an experienced pro bass guide to have this kind of insight. Call pro guide Bob Myskey at 349-4460 to book some dates.
Lake Oroville Called To Napa Anglers… Justin DeGarmo, Lisa Kuban and Albert Dasuza went King salmon fishing there with local pro guide Brandon Abernathy (roddown44@gmail.com). Smiles and fish all around tell the story. Brandon told me they got ‘em trolling flashers with Bradscut plugs. Those 4- to 8-pound salmon are perfect for the backyard barbecue. Oroville has always been a challenge for me, so it’s nice to see that Brandon has it dialed in.
Speaking About Salmon… look at this note from Dave Hurley’s June 8 Hot Sheet telling us about some limit fishing for King salmon in the salt at Bodega Bay. Captain Rick Powers on the New Sea Angler scored 15 limits of salmon to 18 pounds, 15 limits of bottom-grabbing rockfish and three lings to 11 pounds.
You know the bite was on – and the fish were competing to bite – when you see that they were back at the dock by 1 p.m. Are they big? Yes. Sizes that normally are only talked about late in the season are on tap now. The Salty Lady’s big one topped out at just under 30 pounds in a string of 10 straight days of limits.
Jumping Over To The Delta… it’s time to go target your trophy-size largemouth bass. Right now, the Hot Sheet tells us that rollercoaster weather conditions are creating opportunities to find bass holding in the coolest water near current or under shade. Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors reported an excellent frog bite (artificial frogs) during the hot days. He expects that bite will last for the remainder of the summer.
Survival: 10 Ways To Die In The Back Country… gives readers more life-saving information on “coming back alive.” It was written by Tyler Freel in 2018 for Outdoor Life; visit bit.ly/2YFrI9R. You may recall that I started this series of staying safe in the wild with the holy trinity of initial safety actions – warmth, shelter and potable water. Got these and you got some time to figure out how to get home safely.
It has been exciting to see input from lots of readers and other documents. You’ll see that “10 Ways…” touches on that holy trinity, and expands on the whole subject step by step. Keep your input coming; I’m always yours at acorn_3@comcast.net.
Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla… tells it like it is. Barbara is the Executive Director of “Restore The Delta” leading the fight to protect our Delta waters from being stripped away from us and given to the rich old white guys who run fake Wall Street farms by getting our water at a discount – then wasting it on their orchards and farms.
Please write to your state senators and assembly persons to ask them to stand up, speak up, and shut down the water rape. Those fake farmers have got Trump bent over the pipes – and he is sending in fake federal chums to help steal our water. Read all about it at bit.ly/2AV88xX and send it along with your own comments to State Senator Bill Dodd, State assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Mike Thompson and Gavin Newsom.
