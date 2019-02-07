Awww… look at the best fishing photo we have ever run. What’s not to like? It has a kid, a fish and a cat in it – just about something for everyone. I’m betting it will go viral.
Y Mas Dorado… Yes, more dorado caught by more St. Helena anglers fishing in Mexico. Here are Thomas Montalbano and Alex Skupny with a couple of big ones from the Bay of Banderas. Readers, put this beautiful, strong fish on your bucket list. They often school, so the action can be fast and furious for every rod. Tie off the first one to attract dozens more. Look at those lovely gold (dorado) flanks, showing that they were just caught. They go grey soon after being out of the water.
Dark Secrets, Dark Days… Yep, those crafty bass anglers who fish Hennessey at night are a closed-lips bunch. I’m not sure how to break loose some good fishing information from them, but I am sure they are still catching some nice bass there.
It’s also tough to get much solid information on bassing at Berryessa. Ask the guys at Sweeney’s for some lure/bait suggestions. Jigs and spoons are mentioned a lot for wintertime Berryessa – but tossing them is a lot of work. Make it easy on yourself – catch some bass and learn the latest techniques by calling pro bass guide and instructor Don Paganelli at 916-502-FISH to book a bass trip when the wind dies down.
It‘s Cold At Clear Lake… as evidenced by this picture of a snow-covered dock sent in Tuesday by pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460). Be careful on those sloping ramps. Test your way down, one step at a time.
Look for the weather to clear up by Feb. 23 for the Second 2019 Clear Lake Crappie Tournament. The first event was sold out with 50 boats entered. First Place team, Jim Malm and Joe Eviott took home the top prize of $1,000 with a winning weight of 21.42 pounds for their 10 fish limit. Their top fish, a monster 2.68-pound crappie, contributed another $500 – the Big Fish prize.
Don’t miss the next one. The field has been expanded to 75 boats, but entries are coming in daily. Entry fee is just $60, with a full 100-percent payback. Call 707-262-5852 soon to sign up and get details.
Russian River Steelhead Action… has been put down a bit by the recent windy and cold weather. Unfortunately, they trumped the good rainfall that makes the Russian a great fishery. Unfortunately, it is muddy now, so plunking from the bank is your best bet until it can flow green again. This river is barb-less hook only – and fine with me. I don’t believe I have ever lost a fish just because of barb-less hooks. I’m sure the problem was me, not the hook.
Not too much information about guide services up there. I suggest you start by calling Kings Sport and Tackle at 869-2156 in Guerneville to ask them to recommend guides.
Napa County Open Space District… is one of my favorite organizations dedicated to making our outdoors a better place. Love their slogan, “Go Outside And Play!” Even better, their newsletter invites you to play with them. Look at these upcoming events and you’ll join me as a supporter: Third-Saturday hikes include a geology hike at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m., and a flower Hike on Oat Hill Mine Trail on March 16 at 10 a.m. Under “Our Spring Trail Challenge” is a March Tahoe Experience package with overnights in tent cabins and yurts. And, much much more – check it all out at ncrposd.org.
February Fly Fishing Adventures Newsletter… is ready for you online at flyfishingadventures.org. It’s on my monthly to-do list because Fly Fishing Adventures is based right here in Napa. Don Muelrath and Tammi Critchley run it. It is nice to be able to go sit with your outfitter and get the real scoop on complex trips – before you go. Just give them a call at 888-347-4896. Here’s one good reason: they know of a serious permit fisher who is looking for a third member to fill out a trip in August or September. You get our own stateroom and your own guide. Permit fishing is an exciting and demanding sport. For me, it is in the same class as fishing for peacock bass.