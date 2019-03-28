Saving Our Salmon Starts At Home… two ways. 1. No pollution of our city wastewater system. Take your kids to any catch basin on the curb and ask them to read the words on the medallion, “No Dumping – Drains To River.” Here’s a photo of one in St. Helena that I saw, with an orange skin tossed in it. A lesson here: citrus skins don’t biodegrade, and no critters eat them, so they pollute forever. Let’s stop the start of pollution right downtown.
*Again, you can “start at home”: Until May 30, you and everyone you know can protest Trump’s plan to let some rich white guys build The Pebble Mine (copper and gold) at the headwaters of Bristol Bay’s Kvichak and Nushagak Rivers in Alaska. Contact your members of Congress and the Army corps of Engineers to relay this simple message: “The Pebble Mine, even in phase one as currently proposed, is ill-planned and contains unacceptable risk to the fisheries in Bristol Bay. Please do everything in your power to stop Pebble mine and protect this region.”
*Why? Experts say that Pebble would be capable of generating 11 billion tons of toxic waste that would need to be stored without spill or accident at the headwaters of Bristol Bay forever. The bad guys are trying to rush this through so it can get approved before any winter weather events expose what a bad idea this is. They have already spent over TEN MILLION DOLLARS lobbying for this boondoggle.
*What do we lose if/when it fails? The largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world, supplying over 50 percent of the global sockeye salmon catch. Also at risk are the Alaska Native Communities, sport fishing and tourism operations. Look at these box car numbers: Bristol Bay’s commercial fishery supports over 14,000 direct jobs and drives an economy valued at over $1.5 billion annually.
*Local Connection: St. Helena angler Scott Snowden fishes for trout in Bristol Bay; he called it one of the most beautiful places he has ever seen.
*Email me for additional information. Also, go online to SaveBristolBay.org for more facts.
You Won’t Be Alone… The International Year of the Salmon kicked off last Saturday with a full house of your friends and neighbors in St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema.
This fundraiser included an expert panel that focused all of us on the dreadful and permanent consequences of permitting the Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay.
Bass Are Getting Bigger… at Clear Lake. Local anglers, Larry Tronstad and his son, Mike have raised the bar on early season Clear Lake bass size. Look at the nine pounder Larry caught on a drop shot worm Thursday.
That just beat Max K’s eight and a half largemouth caught Tuesday. Book Bob at 349-4460.
On Tuesday, the Rumsey Gauge read 8.45 feet. That is a nice, continuing drop from 9.25-foot lake level on March 17. It’s looking good for a solid bass season in 2019. FYI, a full lake registers 7.56 feet on the Rumsey, and flood stage is 9 feet.
Anne Vercelli Sent This Photo… of her nice Lake Sonoma bass. She reported that she caught her bass on Pumpkin Seed Power Worm while fishing with Sonoma County Tourism Ambassador Andy Kotnik.
It pleases me to introduce Anne to the Napa Valley fishing community. We have been friends ever since she was a young girl in the mid 1970’s, when her dad Joe and I were colleagues at Inglenook. I’ll be looking for some more photos from you, Anne.
We don’t get over to Lake Sonoma very often. It is beautiful and has a delightful feature, “boat-in camps.” These lovely remote areas are accessible only by boat. Boat in for a weekend of solitude and privacy. Wanna go? It’s as simple as going on line to bit.ly/2Ywvxgt to reserve your own spot. Send us pix of your hideaway and the big bass you caught.
Out And About… on the water. I couldn’t be more enthusiastic than I am right now for a bountiful spring fishing season, in the salt and in fresh water. Backed by an almost perfect winter rain season, we have some warm days coming to prod the bite.
Freshwater guys and gals, look for the April full moon on Friday, April 19 to signal the ramp-up of bass fishing. Some wags say the very best times are three days before and three days after a full moon. We’re going to test that theory with a couple of days on Clear Lake on April 22 and 23. Pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460) will be on the net.
In the salt, it’s all good: here is what’s already biting: sturgeon, stripers, halibut, crab, cats and perch. Right close to the beginning of April you can add in rockfish, ling cod and salmon.
Look for a skipper that features combo trips combining two or three of these, and come home with a big bag of fresh local seafood for your BBQ and freezer (and maybe the neighbor’s, too).