Napa Valley Fishing Report: King salmon are everywhere, and nowhere

Wither Salmon Roam?… Right now king salmon are everywhere, and nowhere. It’s that time of year when they start the long journey back home to their own birthplace to spawn, and die. In the salt, at best, you might intercept a pod of salmon while fishing for other species — but no one is out searching for them.

They are starting to show up in the Delta in small numbers, but the hot water temperatures have them moving through at high speeds — smelling for colder river water. I’m told we may be a couple of weeks away from bigger numbers in the Delta, when the water temperature is cooler and the salmon are willing to slow down and spend the night in some of the deep holes.

Meanwhile, there is a mixed bag of other fish waiting for your lures in the Delta. Stripers, black bass, catfish, bluegill and red ear perch are all on tap. With sturgeon action starting in early October, gotta be careful out in the main Delta rivers during these hot weather days. It can be dangerously windy out there, so have some protected spots nearby where you can run and hide quickly.

What To Do?… Up and own our immediate coast, every port is reporting a lights-out rockfish bite augmented by big ling cod — and an occasional rogue salmon. Big bags full of sweet-eating, fresh saltwater protein ready for the BBQ are the happy result.