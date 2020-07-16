Napa Valley Fishing Report: Muskellunge tough to hook, net

*Next up will be Clear Lake (out of Red Bud) on July 25. That will be a big weight day. We’re fishing Clear Lake just two days later; hope they leave some big bass for us.

*Set yourself up to follow this close by tournament series. Click on bestbasstournaments.com. Better still, bring your kids to the weigh-ins. It is a thrill to see the winners be honored and might start young anglers on a path to tournament fishing.

Save The Date… Thursday, Aug. 6, to “Light The Fires for Bristol Bay.” The Wild goes live at 5 p.m. Pacific time. It’s time to mobilize to save Bristol Bay from those rich old white guys who want to build the Pebble Mine there. Just one catastrophic weather event could cause that mine to pollute Alaska’s pristine Bristol Bay. That could cut the world’s supply of sockeye salmon in half; 59 million salmon were born in Bristol Bay last year. Go to evaswild.com/action to join the battle and make a contribution. Ask our Representative Mike Thompson to weigh in on this critical issue before it is too late.

And, Back Home… our constant battle to “Restore The Delta” continues. In her latest message, Barbara Barrigan-Parrila , executive director and co-founder of “Restore The Delta,” highlights the evils of algal blooms that soak up oxygen and slime up waters. It seems to be worse this year, so it needs more attention. Please help by asking our own political team in Sacramento to get active in the fight to “Restore the Delta.” You can reach Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry at aguiar-curry@assembly.ca.gov and Senator Bill Dodd at senator.dodd@senate.ca.gov.

Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.