Matt Tollefson Is Back… in the news. This 12-year-old Napa angler has got it good. Just look at the rest of his 2020 fishing calendar: Alaska, Fiji and back to Loreto. But first here’s an update from Jerry Foster on their recent angling adventures: they caught sturgeon and stripers on the Delta just past the Mothball Fleet. And they had good success in the Sea of Cortez at Loreto. Keep ‘em coming, Matt.
Chris Rubio Catches His Dream Fish… at Cabo. Chris’ wife, Pam, sent me this neat story of their special trip down South. She tells us of this big marlin that fulfilled his dream, backed up by a dandy dorado. Look at that color on the dorado; it was just pulled out of the water. They go grey quickly after being boated.
Napa Wildlife Rescue… just sent this compelling headline: “Help Save Wildlife In Napa County.” It reminded me that we are all responsible. We need to check our April-September calendars to see how each of us can volunteer weekly to make a difference. Sign up now at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org or call them at 707-685-5411. Thanks in advance.
Berryessa Update… Alan Fong of the Sacramento Fishermen’s Warehouse (916-362-1200) used minijigs for a solid crappie bite. He scored some large slabs in the 2- to 2.5-pound range in 30 to 60 feet of water.
How About A Gray Whale… and Dungeness crab combo trip? Bodega Bay Sport Fishing’s Captain Rick Powers gave this Friday recap to The Monday Hot Sheet: “…was out on Friday with 20 anglers for limits of Dungeness crab to 3.5 pounds in a little over 2.5 hours.” He went on to say that the weather was beautiful with gray whales migrating south. Call Rick at 875-3344
And, a “crab and dab” combo trip on the Huli Cat (650-726-2926) out of Half Moon Bay scored Dungeness crab limits for 13 anglers, with some pots holding 24 crabs; 233 sand dabs filled out the day, with the biggest going 11.75 inches.
Join Me To Thank Captain Steve Talmadge… and his whole team for organizing the Annual Diamond Classic Catch and Release Sturgeon Derby out of Martinez Marina. He just managed their 14th derby that included 102 youth including 25 who were fishing off of the pier – assisted by volunteers who provided all the gear, bait and instruction – with 24 of them landing fish to get into the Derby.
Steve and his team show solid leadership in two key areas. First is a “no kill” fishing derby where the fish are weighed and recorded right on the boat, to be tossed back in the water unharmed. Second, the marvelous action to encourage kids to get out and play in the great outdoors with the separate kids’ division of the derby. Look at the numbers: 102 youth anglers participated this year; up 41 % from 2019. Thanks, Diamond Classic, for leading the way.
By the way, there were 359 adult participants this year with 44 legal sturgeon caught. Top rod was Guy Lancaster who won $3,141.25. Coming in second and third were Jesse Painter at $2,243.75 and Paul Koval at $1,795. Not bad for a $25 entry fee. Thanks to the Monday Hot Sheet for this good news.
Stuff… We are hearing more and more stories about sea lions thrashing sturgeon on the surface. They have added diamond backs to the stripers and salmon that they chase and eat. I’m tired of coddling these worthless animals that hurt sport fishing, and subsistence fishing, by killing much more valuable fish. Tell me your thoughts on this item, and suggestions for a cure.
The problem is that bad critters like sea lions and otters are traveling into waters where they never went before to eat the fish we like to catch. Even far upstream on rivers like the Sac you’ll see them chasing fish along the banks. You can expect to see one soon if you have gone without a bite for a while – yep, not a trout in sight.
Our problem is that the nature of things gets screwed up when there is an imbalance. Sea lions rim outlets on key rivers keeping salmon from getting into the salt.