Napa Valley Fishing Report: Napans land trout, halibut and rockfish

Next On The Calendar… for The Delta: The 2020 river salmon opener is just 20 days away on July 16. Meanwhile, it’s summer fishing time here — and that always signals a difficult time to buy live bait. Look at this consequence: mud suckers at $2.69 apiece! Smart anglers have established some solid connections with bait shops over the years to be able to reserve bait.

You may have to do some searching, but stripers, largemouth bass and sturgeon are still on tap (thanks, as always, for some key updates here from Dave Hurley’s Weekend Wrap Hotsheet).

It’s Personal, For Sure… whether to go fishing with a guide during this time of a dangerous virus. I have gone twice since mid-May with no ill effects. Maybe I was lucky, maybe I was well-prepared. Maybe both. Here are some of the precautions taken on both trips that were do-able and comforting.

*Solid preparation — gear, boat bag, auto all sanitized before leaving town.

*Separate hotel rooms. Each of the two hotels (Oxford Suites in Redding and Skylark Shores in Lakeport) isolate a room for a whole day between uses. On a two-day stay, they do not return to the room for any services once you move in — your environment is yours only for your stay (heck, I don’t need my bed made or my towels re-hung).