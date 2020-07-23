Napa Valley Fishing Report: Orndorf, former president of Napa County Wildlife Conservation Commission, remembered for his leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We Have Lost A Giant Of A Man!… This is the kind of piece you never want to write. But we lost Steve Orndorf on July 14. He was just 73 and too young to die.

I can best describe him as an honest man in everything he did. No, this not about telling little white lies to our kids. Steve’s honesty was evident in his every endeavor — business, civic, philanthropic, special events and, yes, fishing.

Steve fished around the world. His fishing “honesty” was simple. Here’s this heroic man in a dumpy little, honest 14-foot aluminum boat, catching fish with that shy little smile that translated to “Gotcha!”

In the next instant, he was in the South American tropics fishing for the most exotic fish I know, the peacock bass. But he waxed eloquent about the Paraiba that can grow to 14 or 15 feet long and weigh 800 pounds. Then he was coming home to write a book about his angling adventures, “Jungle Fishing Misadventures 1974-2019.” It’s going to be in my bookcase under “I remember Steve.” Ask your local bookstore to get you one. They might need this website: xlibris.com.