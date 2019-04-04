“South Of The Border… down Mexico way”: St. Helena angler Don Green caught a bunch of big roosterfish. These are strong, smart fish and fun to catch. Don was panga fishing about an hour out of Cabo San Lucas. The bite was close to the shoreline on live bait and medium light tackle.
There Is Still Time… to hit the 2019 Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show through Sunday, April 7. It’s at the Craneway Pavilion and Marina Bay Yacht Harbor, 1414 Harbor Way South, Richmond. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit pacificboatshow.com for more information.
Some attractions that caught my eye include “Introduction to Stand Up Paddle Boarding,” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; “Coast Guard Helicopter Search & Rescue (SAR) Demos,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and “Learn How To Kayak” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Berryessa Glory Hole… is still draining. This pretty much assures us of a full lake for our spring fishing adventures there. On tap will be largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass, trout, kokes, and some little “sun fish” your littlest kids can target from the bank of your picnic area.
The Rockfish Are Back!… Yup, the Monday Hot Sheet told us that the 2019 rockfish season opened here Monday. It is the backbone of the very popular “combo trips” offered by party boats, with a catch limit of 10 per angler per day. There are some subspecies catch restrictions – ask your captain about them.
Combine these with ling cod and the soon-to-start king salmon season opener and Dungeness crab availability, and you can bring home big sacks of the freshest protein for supper. Caution – only one ling cod at 22 inches or above will be allowed this year.
On Tap Right Now… in Suisun Bay sloughs – sturgeon. And that should continue for some time ahead. Next to crank up will be the halibut bite that will improve during the months ahead. And, we’ll soon see the king of them all, the Chinook salmon release date.
Captain Rick Powers of Bodega Bay Sport Fishing (875-3344) told the Monday Hot Sheet, “We have brown water all along the coastline, and I have never seen salmon conditions this good at the start of the season.” Rick went on to say that he saw plenty of feed out there.
While you are getting ready, plan to attend the ninth annual Sonoma County dinner to be held by the Golden Gate Salmon Association on Friday, April 12, at the Friedman Center in Santa Rosa. This dinner supports GGSA’s work to rebuild the Central Valley salmon runs. For more information, contact Cat Kaiser at cat@goldengatesalmon.org or 855-251-4472.
Kayaking For Fish… We haven’t paid enough attention to this exciting and natural way to get up close to big fish without spooking them. Here’s a neat Monday Hot Sheet story that fixes my tardiness on this subject:
“… Dan Hager and Kathleen Andresen Hager went kayaking off of China Camp on both Saturday and Sunday. Hager landed a 45-inch, 30-pound sturgeon on Saturday and his wife landed striped bass to 6.5 pounds, and she followed this up with a limit of halibut on Sunday. Impressive.”
Everybody Tells Me The Striper Bite is Hot!… I always mark this rite of spring by when pro river guide Kevin Brock comes back down to the Sac in March. Call him for a striper date for your whole family at 800-995-5543. Look at this list of what they are biting: swim baits, spoons , top water lures, Fish Traps and live bait.
Meanwhile, Close To Home… Clear Lake largemouth bass were recently caught within a few days of each other weighing 14, 11, 10, 9 and 8.5 pounds. You could go years without seeing these weights there. Even better, pro guide Bob Myskey says the bite will continue to improve. Better get your share in 2019; call Bob at 349-4460.