Napa Valley Fishing Report: Pandemic changes Coastal Cleanup location only

Thanks, Kendra Bruno… aka "Compost Girl," for reminding us in the Sept. 19 Napa Valley Register that this is Coastal Cleanup Month. For years, we all assembled on a specific Saturday in September to participate in the Coastal Cleanup, led by the Napa County Resource Conservation District team. Regularly we would gather tons of trash as whole families and neighborhoods worked together.

The pandemic has changed our activity so that each of us and our families can gather up trash in our own neighborhoods on Sept. 26, our last Saturday in September. Be sure to follow COVID-19 best practices. Here are some support systems ready if you need them: Report your findings by emailing them to ashley@naparcd.org. Got big stuff you cannot move? Contact naparcd.org/cleanup 2020 to have it picked up free of charge.

Take all of your kids to the closest curb drain to read the seal there: “No Dumping - Drains To River.” And then, of course, down into the ocean. As they learn this progression I’m sure they will start to tell their friends, creating the next generation of Coastal Cleanup soldiers.