Napa Valley Fishing Report: Pandemic changes Coastal Cleanup location only

Thanks, Kendra Bruno… aka "Compost Girl," for reminding us in the Sept. 19 Napa Valley Register that this is Coastal Cleanup Month. For years, we all assembled on a specific Saturday in September to participate in the Coastal Cleanup, led by the Napa County Resource Conservation District team. Regularly we would gather tons of trash as whole families and neighborhoods worked together.
The pandemic has changed our activity so that each of us and our families can gather up trash in our own neighborhoods on Sept. 26, our last Saturday in September. Be sure to follow COVID-19 best practices. Here are some support systems ready if you need them: Report your findings by emailing them to ashley@naparcd.org. Got big stuff you cannot move? Contact naparcd.org/cleanup 2020 to have it picked up free of charge.
Take all of your kids to the closest curb drain to read the seal there: “No Dumping - Drains To River.” And then, of course, down into the ocean. As they learn this progression I’m sure they will start to tell their friends, creating the next generation of Coastal Cleanup soldiers.
My Heart Hurts… for the residents and businesses at Berryessa. Unfortunately, it all started way back in the mid 1970’s when my son Alex and I started to fish there. There was a “downhill” look to the place that had kind of a desperation feeling. It continued right up until now, putting great stress on the locals there. And then the fires came – and came – and the visitors that kept the businesses alive had no reason to return.
But I’m hopeful for a better future that can benefit our whole county. Just recently, the Napa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a new Managing Partner Agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation to take effect on Nov. 1, 2020. It will let the County revitalize some of the resorts and encourage visitors to return. This is a 28-mile-long, 3-mile-wide lake that can offer all of the water sports to the millions of residents close by in the Bay Area.
In addition to saving the lakeside businesses, this influx of people can give our wine industry a new uplift. Just consider the possibilities of vintners offering shuttle service to wineries and spas for women while their men folk are fishing for trophy-size bass and trout.
It surely is time for the county officials managing this new agreement to reach out to the wine trade groups and bass tournament organizers to make Berryessa events real. It won’t take long for lots of good “ink” to follow.
Here’s a shout-out to my friend, Peter Kilkus, editor of the Lake Berryessa News. He has kept us updated over the years, and can play an even bigger role as we start to get some action.
Neighbors Back From Oregon… with a bag of Dungeness crab. Thomas and Sonya Kern scored quick limits fishing for Oregon crab last week. That’s 24 big ones. Take a look at their bountiful catch.
Salmon Migration… King salmon are still lining up to swim back through the Delta – upriver. to the very place where they were born. As September ends and water temperatures continue to drop, expect more of the big ones to lay overnight in deep, cold pools to rest up. That’s where river guides find them, and target them. An early alert came from pro river guide Kevin Brock (800 995-5543), who told us that one of his clients caught a big moose salmon weighing 39.2 pounds. He is using both flatfish lures and side-drifted roe. In 2019, we caught 16 river salmon on the Feather. None was even close to 39 pounds, so things are looking good for 2020.
Defend Bristol Bay… for lots of reasons. It is a special place where thousands of native Alaskans’ lives are cued by the annual arrival of millions of sockeye salmon. Elders there simply say “Salmon is life here.” Over half of the world’s supply of sockeye salmon comes from Bristol Bay. In 2019, that was more than 59 million salmon. Napa County anglers who fish for wild trout there call it one of the most beautiful places on earth.
All of that is in serious jeopardy as some rich, old white guys are trying to get a permit to build the Pebble Mine there. One bad weather event or other natural disaster would overflow such a mine, polluting Bristol Bay forever. Please join me at bit.ly/3mSJcLc in making a contribution to Defend Bristol Bay.
This Just In… Tapes of those old bad guys telling the real story, not the one they fed to authorities to try to get approval. Listen to it at bit.ly/33Ukb9D and you’ll want to help defeat the Pebble Mine. Thanks.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.com
