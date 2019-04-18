Well, Liesl Didn’t Listen… to me. Look at these two wonderful king salmon that St. Helena angler Liesl Wolf-Heinemann caught on opening day. She was fishing at the deep reef off Half Moon Bay on the Pacific Pearl out of Emeryville (510-652-3403). Formerly the New Salmon Queen, its new owners have renovated the whole boat and refitted the engines for the start of the 2019 season.
Liesl is a terrific young lady – and angler. But she completely ignored my April 12 report’s caution to wait a while before going salmon fishing right at opening day. Oh, well.
And, Back Up North… The New Sea Angler (875-3344) scored 43 salmon on opening day. They fished right out in front of Bodega in 40 fathoms. Captain Rick Powers told the Monday Hot Sheet that, with a 24-inch minimum size limit, “these were all quality fish.”
He’s looking to run rockfish, ling cod and salmon trips when conditions allow. Don’t miss these combo trips that can send you home with a full bag of fresh and tasty protein that you caught yourself.
For all of you who like to fish from smaller boats, Mike Aughney of USA Fishing.com will have his six-pack, Reel Magic, ready to launch in about a week out of Bodega Bay. Captain Merlin Kolb will be at the throttle. Stay tuned for contact details.
Official 2019 King Salmon Season Dates… for our area are as follows.
*Recreational angling – from April 13-30, then May 18 through October.
*Commercial angling – May 16-31, June 4-30, July 11-31, Aug. 1-28 and Sept. 1-30.
Alameda Rockwall And Oakland Airport… are delivering lights-out striper action. Captain Chris Smith drove his Captain Hook sport fishing boat over to the South Bay to put his clients onto 22 striper limits. Call Chris at 510-322-0493. Look for this bite to continue – and improve, as the Sacramento River flows start to level off.
Read This… from Steve Talmadge out of Martinez’s Flash Sport Fishing (510-851-2500). He told the Hot Sheet, “We have had a lot of action with up to 9 sturgeon during the week with 2 keepers at 52 inches along with a 73-inch oversized and some shakers close to the 40-inch mark.”
You can expect this active sturgeon bite to continue into May.
In Front Of Today’s April Full Moon… Lake County Record-Bee outdoor columnist Terry Knight reported that a 16.07-pound Clear Lake largemouth bass was boated and released by Chris Peterson of Folsom last Saturday. It certainly is one of the largest bass ever to come out of the lake. But, look at these others that have come to the net in the past two weeks: 14 pounds, 11, 10, 9 and 8.5. These sure do bode well for this spring and summer action. By the way, the Clear Lake record of 17.52 pounds was caught in 1990 by the late Jerry Basgal. Thanks for this good news, Terry.
Strong Support For Jim Wood’s AB 1387 Bill… ”365-day fishing license bill.” For years, California and we anglers have been getting screwed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife. It costs the state hundreds of millions of dollars of lost license sales by having all licenses terminate on Dec. 31 – regardless of the purchase date.
Here’s just one metric from the online California Legislative Information that will fry you: “The number of annual sport fishing licenses sold in California has declined by 55 percent since 1980, even though the population of the state has increased by 60 percent.” And another: “Seventy percent of recreational anglers surveyed said that unavailability of a 365-day license is their greatest deterrent to purchasing or renewing an annual fishing license.”
As you can see, our own government tried to push people away from fishing. That resultant revenue shortfall left the department broke, and unable to respond to the needs of the group it had pledged to serve.
Thanks to Jim Wood and other Assemblymembers, we can hope by 2021 to see regulations that start a new fishing license the day it is purchased – and last for one year.