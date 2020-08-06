Napa Valley Fishing Report: Pro tourneys may have scared, stuck Clear Lake bass

Courtney Helmer… took her boyfriend fishing and she and fellow Napa angler Dave Harberts caught some 20-pound king salmon at Bodega, straight off the headland. A nice dividend of the day was some breaching whales to be seen all around the boat.

Look at this pre-dawn photo of the dock area, empty and quiet before the rush of another day on the salt. It’s a scene you won’t see very often, Bodega Bay still asleep, and here’s Courtney with a dandy Bodega Bay silver bullet.

And, In The Salt… big winds were the limiting factor last weekend. But Dave Hurley’s Hot Sheet told us that the halibut bite led the way. Captain Quang Vo on the Goldeneye 2000 reported scoring 133 flatties total for Sunday and Monday. Captain James Smith on the California Dawn had top halibut weight of 21 pounds. You must pay attention to fish this big. They can pin your rod right to the gunnel and make you work hard for every foot of line gained. It is fishing at its best.

Shark fishing in the bay is heating up. Get your kids out for a shark bite trip. Lots of action, and not much sea sickness. Call Captain Joey Gamez at Golden State Sport fishing (209-855-1487) to book some shark trips with him.