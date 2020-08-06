Napa Valley Fishing Report: Pro tourneys may have scared, stuck Clear Lake bass

Alan Galbraith… and I went bass fishing together on Clear Lake with pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460) last Monday. You can imagine my surprise when Alan showed us his operating room skull cap. Well, it worked — he used “surgical precision” moves to score the first, last and most largemouth bass. I did manage to catch the biggest out of the 25 we caught and released.
It is interesting that 21 of these fish came from the same stretch, till we wore it out. Then we had to work hard to scratch out the next four. Bob thinks the problem was the number of pro tournaments that had just been held that weekend. They scare a lot of bass and stick a lot of bass. Those that got stuck won’t bite right away, and remember it a while. Not too worry. I’ve got four more days on the water booked for August with Bob.
With the water temperature holding at or above 80 degrees, I look for the top water and frog bite to heat up. It is my favorite fishing time of the year. In 2019, I had a big bass blow up out of the water to bite a top water popper. With a lot of luck, I boated that 10.1-pound bass, my personal best. A quick pic and she was back in the water, unharmed, to grow some more.
I’m told that in lakes with lots of feed, like Clear Lake, a bass can grow a pound a year. So I’m remembering where that big moose lives so I can try again at 11 pounds in this warm water.
Courtney Helmer… took her boyfriend fishing and she and fellow Napa angler Dave Harberts caught some 20-pound king salmon at Bodega, straight off the headland. A nice dividend of the day was some breaching whales to be seen all around the boat.
Look at this pre-dawn photo of the dock area, empty and quiet before the rush of another day on the salt. It’s a scene you won’t see very often, Bodega Bay still asleep, and here’s Courtney with a dandy Bodega Bay silver bullet.
And, In The Salt… big winds were the limiting factor last weekend. But Dave Hurley’s Hot Sheet told us that the halibut bite led the way. Captain Quang Vo on the Goldeneye 2000 reported scoring 133 flatties total for Sunday and Monday. Captain James Smith on the California Dawn had top halibut weight of 21 pounds. You must pay attention to fish this big. They can pin your rod right to the gunnel and make you work hard for every foot of line gained. It is fishing at its best.
Shark fishing in the bay is heating up. Get your kids out for a shark bite trip. Lots of action, and not much sea sickness. Call Captain Joey Gamez at Golden State Sport fishing (209-855-1487) to book some shark trips with him.
Delta Doings… Yes the early vanguard of king salmon have started their trip through the Delta on their way home upriver to make some more babies. But with Delta water temperatures still in the 70’s, they are running through at top speed — and rarely stop to eat this early. So don’t get itchy to fish for Delta kings right now. I’ll try to keep you posted on lower water temperatures that will let those silver bullets stop in the deep holes overnight.
A full moon and low tide were no friends of a couple of frog/top water bass tournaments at Russo’s Marina the last couple of weeks. It’s interesting, and instructive, that the amateur side of the Delta Blow Up tourney out-weighed the pro side at the top. Best amateur bass came in at a hefty 9.11 pounds. Best pro division bass was just over 4 pounds.
Bankie’s — it’s time for you to line up for a solid bluegill and red ear perch bite along Whiskey Slough, Bacon Island Road and Eight Mile Road.
River Salmon Action… lower stretch is like the Delta; they are running through the warmer water at the early stage. However, further up, the famous Sacramento River Barge Hole bite has already started. I’d call Brandon Abernathy at our local RodDown Guide Service (707-927-6745) to see what’s up and book some trips. I know he has already had some successful trips upriver. They can only get better.
A Two For One Package… at one of the Top 10 Luxury Eco-Resorts, El Pescador Lodge on Belize. One of the best tropical outfitters I know, Fishing With Larry, is offering this dandy trip for arrivals Aug. 15-Dec. 14. You’ll buy a single-occupancy package and your guest comes free, sharing the room and boat. Such a deal! That angler package for seven nights and six days guided fishing is $7,025, or a steal at $3,512.50 each. Go online at fishingwithlarry.com/index.html for details and bookings.
Trust the team at Fishing With Larry? You bet, they outfitted us for a jungle trip near Cancun, where Doug Roberts and I caught seven permit plus baby tarpon and bones. The guide told us that anglers fish their whole lives to try to catch one permit, while we caught seven.
It is a thrill to hook one. They are smart and wary. Cast closer than a yard stick and scare them away; farther out and they will ignore the bait. It is more like hunting that fishing. The guide silently poles the boat along looking for those permit tails up on top, signaling that they are eating on the bottom. He must get us in the right position, and the right distance to cast. Miss that, or spook them, and we’ll have another 20-minute hunt for more tails up top.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.
