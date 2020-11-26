Napa Valley Fishing Report: Put Deschutes River on bucket list

Look for a solid striper bite to continue during the end of November into December until the water temperature falls below 50 degrees. Please release all of those big hens so they can continue to spawn more stripers to catch — and eat.

Tom Stienstra… the SF Chronicle’s Outdoor Writer, reported that after a long, deep dip, California recreational fishing license sales are tilting up. Once the young folks in your family find out about fishing, it’s less and less electronic gadgeting. As you can see in the stories above, we are lucky to be in God’s Country fish-wise. We have selections of waters, fish species, fishing methods, fishing seasons — and bragging sessions.

Shop At Home… for the holidays. We have fine shops and top services in every one of our Napa County towns. Those merchants know their merchandise and stand ready to provide the local, personal service you need to be sure your gifts are just right.

For those beginning anglers, a base gift could be a 2021 California Fishing License — available at Steves Hardware in St. Helena and Sweeney’s Sports on Imola in Napa. Go for it all — buy a lifetime license for those you love most. My son bought me one more than 15 years ago. It’s a kick to just walk into Steves and have them print out my new one every December.