Eagle Lake Trout… are special. Just ask 15-year-old Napa angler Aiden Jobes, who caught a 2.5-pounder while fishing with his brother, Andrew, and his grandpa, Bill Jabin, on July 27. Aiden trolled at 50 feet with a red dot frog needlefish off of Eagles Nest to boat this beauty. The Eagle Lake trout eggs are collected at an egg collection facility on Pine Creek and are used to stock Eagle Lake and other lakes as a leading propagation tout (thanks eaglelakefishing.net).
Put this beautiful lake and area on your bucket list for a family vacation. About 15 miles north of Susanville and a mile high in Lassen County, 24,000-acre Eagle Lake is the second-largest natural lake totally within California borders, behind our own Clear Lake.
Outdoor dividends are bald eagles and native osprey. You might see both of them fishing alongside of you.
Next Up – Sitka, Alaska… where we had a chance to go fishing with former Vintage High School football and baseball player Scott Premo and his grandpa, Ron Mattioda, both of Napa. They got into the native halibut and salmon there, fishing with Kains Fishing Adventures. Check ’em out at kainsfishingadventures.com.
Don’t miss this beautiful place. Here’s what B.W. James wrote about Sitka back in 1897: “Beware how you promise yourself or others to spend a day in this most beautiful spot, for during the summer the twilight does not sink into deeper darkness, but it slowly melts into the rosy brightness of morning. The daylight lingers as if its tender care were needed to watch over such perfect loveliness!"
Scott, a 2013 Vintage graduate, sandwiched this nice trip with Ron in between his college graduation from Sac State and his first day on his new job with the state of California. Well, they did have to go buy a freezer for all the fish they brought home. Looks like he is off to a fast start. Good luck, Scott; keep those pictures coming.
Way Up North… off of the southern Oregon coastline albacore are surging, according to the Monday Hot Sheet. There is some hope that water temperatures moving down the coastline might show us some ’core off California’s North Coast.
Bodega Bay Doings… Captain Rick Powers of Bodega Bay Sport Fishing (875-3344) told the Hot Sheet that the king salmon bite was slow. He blamed the offshore wind and feels the bite will be back on once it goes away. He went on to say that, “… the fish haven’t gone anywhere.”
He switched over to rock fishing and didn’t miss a beat. On Sunday, he put his clients onto full limits of rockfish and ling cod by 10:30 a.m. Rick called them “huge dinosaur rockfish, and the fishermen are leaving with 50- to 60-pound sacks, including browns, vermilions and quillbacks, south at Point Reyes. By the way, those lings “averaged 12 to 14 pounds with some over 20.”
Hot Weather And Hot Water… will make it tough to get onto a good king salmon bite in the Delta and the rivers. With the bulk of the salmon still in the salt, there is little to report on fishing for them up here. The hot weather and hot water rockets them upstream, seeking cooler water, way up near Red Bluff on the Sac. Not to worry – book your river salmon trips for September, when cooler weather and huge numbers of salmon going home encourage them to stop and rest overnight in the deep pools. Call pro river guide Kevin Brock now to book a trip. He’s at 800-995-5543.
Nine Bass Lures That Sell The Fastest!… This headline from Outdoor Life popped up on my screen and caught my eye. We’ll be bass fishing Clear Lake for four days soon, and I want to be ready to catch a bunch of big ones.
I’ll just rank the Top Five and name them; you can go pick the ones that sound best to you (tell me which worked best):
1. 3D Real Eel (Savage Gear)
2. Rattling Whopper Plopper (River2Sea)
3. Megabass Vatalion (Bass Pro Shops)
4. 10-inch Ribbontail Worm (Bass Pro Shops)
5. Ned Rigs (Z-Man)
Like to buy locally? Me, too. Check out Sweeney’s Sports on Imola (255-5544). They can often suggest a different brand that has the same action if they don’t actually have one of these.