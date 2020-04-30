Napa Valley Fishing Report: Sac stripers OK, Upvalley otters not

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stripers And Social Distancing… on the river bank? Worked perfectly for St. Helena’s Liesl Wolf-Heinemann and her stepfather, Brent Randol, last week at Verona on the Sac. Here is Liesl with her two-fish limit, which was matched by Brent.

Liesl is one of my favorite teen anglers. In fact, she is the president of the St. Helena High School Fishing Club. It has thrived in its first years and has some interesting plans for future activities.

More On River Banks Close By?… Look at this otter that Pat Schoof caught dancing the bank on the Napa River up here in St. Helena. Posted comments were pretty unanimous with “How cute” and “Oooh.’ But if you are a fish living upstream, you are in mortal danger. River otters invade upland streams and vineyard ponds, where they kill every living being in sight. They do not just kill to eat – they kill to kill. Not very nice neighbors and should be discouraged.

You Want Official Closure Notices… on waters where we fish, salt or fresh, here in Northern California? Oh boy, that’s tough. Understandably, there are many local decisions being made and unmade to meet circumstances. I’m not properly equipped to feed you that information on an as-needed basis. Of course, you can try to keep track of situations at your favorite spots.