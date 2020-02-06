My Pithy Comments… on the evils of sea lions ranging way out of their natural boundaries to attack fish that we all want to catch and eat caught a couple of eyes. One reader gave me a little jab for advocating the thinning of sea lions. Another was in support, telling me about his increased sightings of these big, fat water pigs where he likes to angle. Keep your thoughts and ideas coming – we‘re an equal-opportunity report that is yours to use every Friday.
‘Yak It Up!… Kayak fishing has become a very important part of our sport, thanks to interested suppliers of both yaks and gear who wanted to listen to the early adopters, and things turned out well. We’ve got stable, steerable kayaks suited to waters small and big. Accessories like pedal drives let anglers fish quietly on the go. Storage and deck devices for holding essential gear at the ready let you go fully equipped, but lean and quiet.
Enthusiasm for kayak bass fishing is certainly measured by the advent of top-rung bass tournament sponsors holding kayak-only tournaments. In fact, 2020 will see the first Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Series kickoff with five regular-season events starting March 5 at Alabama’s Logan Martin Lake. It includes a derby at Clear Lake on Aug. 29.
Here’s a marvelous way to start your kids with a fishing system that will let them get up close to their fish in a quiet, low-profile craft that doesn’t scare the fish. In fact, all the other lake creatures will be up close and personal with a quiet little boat, too. Add in that they will be paddling or peddling their ‘yaks – leading the way to climate change. And for a price way less than the $60,000-$80,000 cost of a bass boat. Bass Pro Shops online has 162 models of kayaks for sale, plenty for less than $2,000. Looks like a special gift for a loved one that can keep on giving – for generations. Try it out and post me.
Yes On K… because I trust the key members of the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District.
Gotta love a dedicated group that uses this headline in their communications with us: “Go outside and play.” Some of the things they list as benefits of voting Yes on K are it will reduce wildfire risk, protect drinking water, protect natural open spaces, and maintain local parks – and, they promise independent citizen oversight to ensure all funds are spent as promised. Additionally, they point out that annual financial audits are required.
Every penny will stay in Napa County and no funds can be taken away by the state. Good enough for me. But if you want to learn more, go to YesOnMeasureK.com.
Berryessa 52 Degrees Top To Bottom… Yep, while we are in tough times for any wide-open fishing right now, one thing in our favor: Lake Berryessa’s water temperature is evenly 52 degrees throughout the water column. This encourages the fish and baitfish to use the whole lake. You get more fish into your target range, and they get more baitfish to eat up and down the water column. What could be better going into spring fishing time?
Near And Far… screwed by our federal government. For years, our Lake Berryessa and its residents have been ignored by the federal departments that are supposed to help. Here’s just one stupid issue that has held up opening of those needed resorts on the lake: offering short contract times that do not give the investors enough time to recap their investments, so no smart business team will bid.
Jump up north to Alaska’s pristine Bristol Bay, where some rich guys want to build the Pebble Mine.
Another federal entity, this time the Army Corps is refusing to evaluate the impacts of a tailings dam failure (Pebble). Here was their reply: “… the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) will not include this analysis.” It’s their business and mission to protect the environment.
Just one flood or other disastrous weather event could pollute Bristol Bay forever. Native residents say that the salmon they harvest there is “life.” One half of the world’s supply of sockeye salmon are born in Bristol Bay. In 2019, that totaled over 59 million salmon.
Please join me in asking our members of Congress to stop Pebble Mine. Join many of us who have contributed to that cause.
Email Defend Bristol Bay at info@defendbristolbay.com for links to Congressional action and to donate.
Help Berryessa Too… Tell our own Napa County Board of Supervisors that you support improvements at Berryessa and will look forward to their continued efforts to get the Feds to do the right thing. Go to bit.ly/2Sr0f8u and scroll down to “Board of Supervisors” for their e-mail addresses.
There is more at stake than just the Berryessa region. In a time when we’re going to need more visitors to visit our wineries – bass guys who can spend $80,000 for a boat and $400 each for a rod and reel – sound like target visitors who can help the county’s whole economy rebuild. I’m sure their wives will enjoy a guided wine tour while their husbands fish for bass.