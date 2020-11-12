Napa Valley Fishing Report: Second day of angling can pay off

Warm Water… is still in the lake. The water temperature was 64 degrees and good for fishing. Minimum bass catching water temperature is 50, but the bite is slow at that level.

The Rumsey Gauge is used to measure the lake level, with 1 signifying empty and 7.5 considered full. Right now, because of our drought conditions, the Rumsey is only around 1.

For years we have fished Clear Lake successfully in the winter. Give it a try. Bundle up and call pro guide Bob Myskey at 349-4460. Be sure to ask him when the next live minnow shipment will arrive.

By The Way… Clara Ricobal rode a personal-best, 6.91-pound largemouth to her second-place finish in the non-boater category in the recent Bass Nation tournament at Clear Lake. That made her the first woman to place on the State Team.

Look At These Monster Steelies… from the Feather. Brothers Grant and Jack Ingalls had a banner trip fly fishing for steelhead early in the season; it bodes well for the rest of the run. They drifted the flies from a drift boat, with the option to boat the fish or step over to the bank to land them. Steelhead hunters will tell you it’s tough to hook even one. They are very line-shy, so you must use skinny little leaders that won’t frighten them.