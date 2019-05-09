Mark Your Calendar… for Sunday, June 2. Get up early to participate in the 50th annual George Carl Kids’ Fishing Derby at the Lake Hennessey Boat Ramp on Highway 128. Kids ages 3 to 15 will compete in three age groups for four fish species groups, so there are plenty of chances to score a big fish prize. Each entrant will also receive a participation certificate. The Napa Active 20/30 Club is the sponsor. Here is their Facebook link – bit.ly/2HcjehC – with more information. See you there.
Liesl Leads… across the board. St. Helena teen angler Liesl Wolf-Heinemann just caught a limit of striped bass on the Sac at Colusa. She was guided by Mike Stratman of Redwood Coast Fishing (601-8757). This continues her unbroken string of catching fish limits at every stop so far in 2019.
Liesl also holds the current top trout record at the George Carl Kids’ Fishing Derby, and will be defending her title as she ages out this year. In her spare time, she is the president of the sophomore class at St. Helena High School – and also finds time to be the new Youth Member of the Napa County Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Just Last Week… we discussed the budding halibut action in the Bays and lamented that the live bait vendor hadn’t opened yet. Well, here’s the good news: J & P Bait in San Francisco opened its live bait season last Friday. Its hours are 6 to 9 a.m., seven days a week. A half scoop is $30, while the full scoop will set you back 50 smackers (thanks to Dave Hurley’s Hot Sheet for this key update).
No excuses now for slow action on the bigger “flatties.” Here’s a teaser for you: Captain Chris Smith on the Pacific Dream (510-223-5388) put his clients on 60-halibut Saturday. Send me pix of your big ones.
More Good News… from the Salt. How about bluefin tuna along the western edge of the Monterey Canyon, where the water temperature is in the 56.5- to 57-degree range? Apparently, the go-to lures are cedar plugs or poppers.
And, back in the Bay, adding to the catch choices, a bunch of white sea bass.
California Delta… is hosting a fast and furious American shad run in the North Delta. Solid confirmation reports came in from New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle in Freeport and Alan Fong at Sacramento’s Fishermen’s Warehouse . Here’s what Alan told the Hot Sheet: “Shad fishing is off of the hook right now in the entire Sacramento/Feather River system.” He went on to say that he was selling plenty of pink or champagne shad darts or grubs. You might want to get an update from Alan – that business phone is 916-362-1200.
Look for striper action to break loose any time now, as that water system clears up with stable weather patterns ahead. Apparently lots of sturgeon are still around, but anglers have moved on to other species.
I’m hoping you will get your Delta fishing done before the really hot weather hits the Central Valley. That causes a chimney effect of hot air rising quickly and creating serious and dangerous high winds coming in from the ocean. I was told by an old pro to stay off the main Delta rivers then, and hide out in smaller sloughs.
Closer To Home… at Berryessa, guide Troy Barr of T-Roy’s Guide Service came over Saturday but had to wait for the sun to break through around 9 a.m. – when the fish started biting. They trolled with lines at the 15- to 27-foot depths and scored nine kokes, and Eagle Lake rainbow with a big, fat 25-pound catfish as their kicker fish. Apparently, RMT blades in front of an Uncle Larry’s spinner was the workhorse lure.
More From Berryessa… courtesy of The Lake Berryessa News. They reported that the Glory Hole officially stopped flowing last Sunday, May 5, when the lake level went below the spillway’s 440-foot elevation.
I’m pleased to tell you that as of April 1, the Bureau of Reclamation has enhanced recreational use at Berryessa by expanding operating hours.
Have a look:
*Dufer Point Visitor Center will be staffed from 12 to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
*Oak Shores Day Use Area opens daily at 7:30 a.m. all year. The north end of Oak Shores is now re-opened for day use. Lake Berryessa employees are extending Oak Shore’s closing time from 5 to 8 p.m.
*Smittle Creek and Eticuera day-use area will have the parking lot gates closed by park rangers at 8 p.m. daily.
*Capell Cove Boat Launch is open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. all year, weather permitting.
Clear Lake Update… One of pro guide Bob Myskey’s clients, Rich Judy, hauled in an 8-pound Clear Lake largemouth bass on Monday. This continues a good string of big bass that have come out of that water so far this year – 16, 14, 11, 10 and 9 pounds, two 8’s, and a whole bag of 5’s and 6’s. Book with Bob at 349-4460.