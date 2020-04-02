Napa Valley Fishing Report: St. Helena trio catches 15 trout on the Sacramento

Defend Our Delta… every day. You can start by clicking over to Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla’s newest email from Restore the Delta (barbara@restorethedelta.org). The short story is that fake, Wall Street farmers down in Southern California are in full attack mode to get the government to send them more cheap water from our own supplies.

It all started when we did send them some discounted water – now they want more and more. Enter Donald Trump and we’ve got bigger problems. He’s trying to fiddle with the rules and regs that help protect us now, and weaken them. Our Sacramento team is on our side, but is truly busy guiding us through the coronavirus pandemic.

But, we can chew gum and walk at the same time. Please join me in asking our political leaders to stay strong in our defense. The water we save will be our own. I’m going to write to Mike Thompson, Bill Dodd, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris to ask them to stop any dark night water decisions that could harm us up here permanently.

Remember, we live for our Delta – we farm it, we recreate in it, we need it for life. Here’s one that fascinates me: I’ll bet the Delta flows contribute directly to the depth of the San Francisco Bay. I’ll also bet no politician wants to be in the saddle when that bay can’t handle deepwater vessels anymore.

Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.