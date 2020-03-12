Napa Valley Fishing Report: Still time to sign up for Al's Ark Napa River Striper Derby

Oh My, Oh My… It’s Friday the 13th! That still gives you time to sign up for the 37th Al’s Ark Napa River Striper Derby, which will be held March 21 and 22. In Napa, drop in to Sweeney’s Sports, 1537 Imola Ave., or Napa Sea Ranch, 3333 Cuttings Wharf Rd., to register. Cash-only entry fees are $30 for adults and $15 for those ages 15 and under.
Looks like a nice way to get the whole family fishing – and you might score a few bucks, too. Derby purse is paid out 1 pay for every 8 entries. In addition, there is a $75 cash prize for WOMAN Large Striper and $75 for KIDS Large Striper. Call 938-0133 at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, for the sturgeon target size – close, but not over, and it must be alive.
While We Are Celebrating Anniversaries… it’s not too early to give a shout-out for 50 years of celebrating Earth Day Napa. This year it will be on Sunday, April 26. Key features are waterway cleanups in several locations from 9 to 11 a.m., and the Earth Day Napa Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oxbow Commons. Entertainment, a biking event, and a “City Nature Challenge” (citynaturechallenge.org) are also on tap.
Mark your family calendar now and I’ll be bringing you more details and information in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned, or go on to napaenvironmentaled.org/earth day.
Can’t Wait For The… early April rockfish and salmon openers? A Bodega Bay six-pack, Reel Magic (875-2628), is scoring limits all around of 10 Dungeness crabs for clients. The $150 per angler fee includes cooking and cleaning of the crab.
Delta Doings… encore. I’m seeing a continued stream of reports of up and down sturgeon action – kind of “here today, gone tomorrow.” But there seem to be enough catches and sightings to keep on fishing for those big diamondbacks this spring.
Rounding out that Delta standard is the arrival of striper time – and black bass time. Johnny Tran at New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle (916-665-1788) in Freeport told the Monday Hot Sheet that “… the stripers are here in numbers, ranging from shakers to linesides to 10 pounds. Trolling is happening because the water is clear – along with sardines, pile worms and blood worms.”
Meanwhile, Dan Mathisen of Dan Mathisen Outdoors (209-612-5028 told the Hot Sheet that he had a 16-pound string of largemouth bass one day and 23 pounds the next. He went on to say that “the bass are staging on the corners and ready to move up.”
Local Water Level Updates… may be the last of the year. Dry weather has reduced the variability that you might need as you plan your outdoor trips.
*Sulphur Creek up here in St. Helena is already in its “Spring “Creek” mode. The flow is slow and narrow. The stream’s width right under the footbridge can’t but 2 feet wide. At full flow, it must be 30 – and about 20 feet in normal winter conditions.
*Clear Lake’s Rumsey Gauge has stayed in the 4.55- to 4.60-foot-deep stage for the past week – except for a tiny spike downward on March 7. A Rumsey 7.56 indicates a full lake – and it is usually moving up to full in this time period. I’m skeptical that it can fill up in 2020, but still hopeful. Meanwhile, the winter bass season continues to be strong. Pro guide Bob Myskey reported one day that surface water temperatures started off the day at just over 50 degrees – moving up to 57 by afternoon. Perfect.
*Smith River. This will tell you why the steelhead action stops by the end of February most years. On March 11, the flow at the JED report location was 990 cubic feet per second with a depth of just 6.05 feet. Optimum steelhead fishing conditions (called “steelie green”) are flows up in the 8,000 to 10,000 cfs range with a depth from 9 to 11 feet.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.