Napa Valley Fishing Report: Still time to sign up for Al's Ark Napa River Striper Derby

Delta Doings… encore. I’m seeing a continued stream of reports of up and down sturgeon action – kind of “here today, gone tomorrow.” But there seem to be enough catches and sightings to keep on fishing for those big diamondbacks this spring.

Rounding out that Delta standard is the arrival of striper time – and black bass time. Johnny Tran at New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle (916-665-1788) in Freeport told the Monday Hot Sheet that “… the stripers are here in numbers, ranging from shakers to linesides to 10 pounds. Trolling is happening because the water is clear – along with sardines, pile worms and blood worms.”

Meanwhile, Dan Mathisen of Dan Mathisen Outdoors (209-612-5028 told the Hot Sheet that he had a 16-pound string of largemouth bass one day and 23 pounds the next. He went on to say that “the bass are staging on the corners and ready to move up.”

Local Water Level Updates… may be the last of the year. Dry weather has reduced the variability that you might need as you plan your outdoor trips.

*Sulphur Creek up here in St. Helena is already in its “Spring “Creek” mode. The flow is slow and narrow. The stream’s width right under the footbridge can’t but 2 feet wide. At full flow, it must be 30 – and about 20 feet in normal winter conditions.