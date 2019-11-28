Jim Young Used… a mag lip plug to catch this dandy silver coho salmon Sunday on the Rogue River in the rugged Grants Pass area. Jim and his Napa fishing partner, Ron Simmons, were guided by Harold Hansen. Jim said the bite got tough when the water temperature dropped 6 degrees.
Napa Valley Fly Guides… “reports for November.” Richard Loft over at Napa Valley Fly Guides reported that stream flows have been going up and down for several weeks, sometimes hitting a low of 50 cubic feet per second and up to as high as 180 cfs in less than a half a day. Yet, he said, “the fishing has been really good” on Putah Creek and the Little Truckee.
These variables are dealt with by adjustments, such as river locations, flies, split shot and tippet. Richard also said he is experiencing some solid top water action. That calls for bringing another rod and separate fly box with Elk Hair Caddis #18, tiny #22’s, or #24 very small flies. He told us that he is seeing a lot more top water action this year than in the previous 10 years.
Holiday gift givers, mastering all of these variables needs instruction and experience. Get gift certificates from Napa Valley Fly Guides for the fly guys and gals in your house. Call Richard at 294-4738.
In The Salt… At the risk of getting you tired of hearing about the Dungeness crab bite, the word around the whole Bay Area region is that crab fishing is limit fishing right now – and that limit is 10 per angler per day. Sure Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there are plenty more parties right through New Year’s that will welcome you warmly when you drop a bag of crab on the kitchen table. Bring some Duckhorn Chardonnay for that crisp and lemony taste note that everybody loves when eating crab.
Delta words I wanted to hear: The Monday Hot Sheet said “the sturgeon bite broke out this past week…” They went on to say that salmon roe or lamprey eel were the preferred baits in upper Suisun Bay near Grizzly Bay and in Montezuma Slough. It’s a thrill to hook a sturgy, and an accomplishment to boat one. They are smart and strong, making them worth opponents for true sportsmen and women. Some time ago, Anne Steinhauer and I each hooked and boated two major sturgeon. It’s always happy time for the neighbors when I bring home some sturgeon steaks.
2020 Sport Fishing Licenses… are now ready for stocking stuffing. They make the perfect go-together with another piece of fishing equipment that can be the perfect gift. Click bit.ly/2qSGPj0 for a link to the official California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s information on 2020 fishing licenses.
You have free articles remaining.
While We Are On Holiday Gift Ideas… I couldn’t pass up the Bassmaster Magazine headline, “70 Great Gift Ideas For Anglers.” Here are the five that caught my eye, and I hope to find in my fireplace mantle stocking on Dec. 25.
*Storm Arashi Glide, $39. If you haven’t seen a glide bait in action, you need to fix that right now. With just subtle moves of the rod tip, you can make a glide bait move just like a live fish.
*Zebco Dock Demon, $13.99. This is the perfect fishing rig for every one of your budding anglers and angularities. At $13.99 for a complete rig, including rod, reel and line, this is the bargain of the century. You can easily pay up to $800 for a rod/reel combo. The good news is that Zebco has been producing fine fishing gear for years, so your $13.99 will be well spent.
*Tak Logic Lure Lock LED, $21.99. Yep, a lure box that lights up. No more stuck fingers as you rummage through your tackle box to find the perfect lure before the sun comes up. That’s all you need to know.
*Heavyweight Thermal Base Layer Quarter-Zip Top and Bottom, about $100 for the set. For years I shivered through that first dark and cold morning running down the lake at 45 mph in freezing weather. Learn from me; don’t ever shiver again. These Carhartt Undies really work.
*And for a few more bucks, get the angler you love a Hobie Pro Angler 14 with MirageDrive 360. It’s the real deal for $4,799. Here’s what Hobie says about the key features: “Everything hardcore kayak anglers are looking for in a fishing kayak – total control, power, stability, performance, stealth, comfort and feature rich.