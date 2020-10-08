Napa Valley Fishing Report: Tuna, rockfish, salmon, halibut, sturgeon all biting

Delta Doings… are most exciting to me when they are headed by signs of an early, solid sturgeon bite. Just look at the Sunday report by Captain Joey Gamez of Golden State Sport Fishing (209-855-1487) of his five clients’ results; they had limits up to 54 inches by 11 a.m. — four by 8:30 a.m.

Listen to Joey’s recap: “They were chewing this morning, and despite four-foot rollers in the morning out in open water, the sturgeon were grabbing the bait and running off. Normally during rough weather, it is very hard to see the bites, but these bites left no doubt. The sturgeon were feeding big time on the outgoing tide, and everything came on eel. We also released five more sturgeon before finishing out by 11 a.m.”

My own experience with sturgeon bites over the years is that they really are hard to detect.

So when they are chomping on the bait and running, I believe that says there are lots of them down there. So the aggressive ones feel the need to bull their way to the bait and take it — before another fish grabs it.