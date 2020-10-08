Napa Valley Fishing Report: Tuna, rockfish, salmon, halibut, sturgeon all biting

In The Salt… variety is on tap with Dungeness crab season coming up in just 30 days. We’ve got some up-and-down tuna action up north, a continued solid rockfish bite, some big king salmon still hanging around, halibut in the bays — and the first solid action on sturgeon in the Delta. Take your pick.
Bodega Bay… Captain Rick Powers out of Bodega Bay Sport Fishing told the Hot Sheet that his Sunday run scored 18 limits of quality rockfish, five ling cod to 15 pounds, and four salmon up to 29 pounds. He went on to say that “if you want to get out for a chance at a big salmon, now is the time.” The ocean salmon season closes on Nov. 8. Here’s a “double play” opportunity for you: Fish for both crab and salmon on Saturday, Nov. 7 — one of the rare times those seasons overlap. Tell the neighbors to get ready for a backyard feast.
The Golden Gate Fleet… echoed the big salmon reports. Look at these weights reported to the Hot Sheet from last weekend — 22 and 23 pounds. That hot rockfish/ling action was also present. When you see the ling cod count of 20 fish to 16 pounds from the California Dawn plus a couple of Emeryville Sport Fishing boats that hauled in 38 limits of lings to a “whopping 31 pounds,” you know it’s time to hunt for ling cod. This “sweet meat” fish can be your backyard BBQ base.
Garrett Moore Is 9… and on his first fishing trip he landed two halibut at 20 and 12 pounds. That’s the early report from the bays, but look for a striper bite to fill out the Bay Action.
Delta Doings… are most exciting to me when they are headed by signs of an early, solid sturgeon bite. Just look at the Sunday report by Captain Joey Gamez of Golden State Sport Fishing (209-855-1487) of his five clients’ results; they had limits up to 54 inches by 11 a.m. — four by 8:30 a.m.
Listen to Joey’s recap: “They were chewing this morning, and despite four-foot rollers in the morning out in open water, the sturgeon were grabbing the bait and running off. Normally during rough weather, it is very hard to see the bites, but these bites left no doubt. The sturgeon were feeding big time on the outgoing tide, and everything came on eel. We also released five more sturgeon before finishing out by 11 a.m.”
My own experience with sturgeon bites over the years is that they really are hard to detect.
So when they are chomping on the bait and running, I believe that says there are lots of them down there. So the aggressive ones feel the need to bull their way to the bait and take it — before another fish grabs it.
Dave Sharp of Marina Bait and Tackle in Suisun City (389-2335) caught and released a huge striper that went 48 inches with a 29-inch girth on fresh shad near the Rio Vista Bridge. He went on the tell the Hot Sheet that on a night trip in Broad Slough that they caught and released 31 keeper stripers to 9 pounds. This is exciting fishing. Just look at that broad tail on a big lineside to see where it gets its power. That will explain Dave’s comment, “… these stripers were running with the shad, leaving the reels screaming with the clickers on.”
Delta Black Bass… tournament delivered some big largemouth bass. The Yamamoto Big Bass Challenge out of Russo’s Marina last weekend saw big bass of 12.96 pounds caught by Delta veteran Dan Fonte throwing a Flapping Hog lure. And a 10.83-pound largemouth on a Senko by Mark Casey. They were competing for the Andy “Cooch” Cuccia Memorial Big Bass Award.
I have the fondest personal memories of Cooch. Years ago, he ran the Delta pro/youth bass tournament. I planned to bring my friend, Stefano Particelli, who was 15 at the time, and asked Cooch to pair him up with a top pro. We struck gold when we were assigned to fish with the famous Dee Thomas, who was inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in 2007.
I asked Dee if I could tag along with them to record that day for my fishing column, and he said yes. To make a long story short, Stefano, the youngest of the five finalists, came in second and scored the big bass trophy. I’ll never forget when he pulled it out of the water. Dee said “That’s the winning fish.” The wind was blowing a gale, so Dee said it was too dangerous to be on the big Delta rivers — that we needed to find some quiet sloughs that would deliver big bass, and we did.
Local Action… has been sketchy with the wildfires all around. Highway 29 from Calistoga to Lake
County was still closed as late as Wednesday. So, I might have to drive over to 101, then north to Highway 20, and back down east to Clear Lake for my bass trip there next week with pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460). Stay tuned.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!