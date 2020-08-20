Napa Valley Fishing Report: Two-day trip comes up 55 bass short

In my limited research, I found that all three bluefin families are endangered to some degree. The Atlantic bluefin is endangered with its population declining, the Southern bluefin is critically endangered with its population declining, and the Pacific bluefin is vulnerable with its population increasing.

I love sushi, but it uses huge amounts of bluefin tuna. So I have taken Maguro (bluefin) off of my favorites list. Not to worry. I’ll always be happy with a platter of Unagi (freshwater eel) and Hamachi (yellowtail).

We Need All The Help We Can Get… Here’s what Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director of Restore the Delta said about Kamala: "Senator Harris is a very smart and fair leader … She will work productively with all parties to help solve California's water challenges.”

My take on this issue is pretty simple. Rich old white guys who farm big spreads in Southern California want more and more of our water from the Delta, at a discount, so they can continue to ignore modern irrigation systems that save water and create better crops. This has been going on for years because we gave water to them cheap. Therefore, they never valued it — and just want more. They got Trump to try to help them out.

Let’s play our hole cards now to save Delta water for ourselves. Ask Rep. Mike Thompson, State Senator Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, as well as Senator Kamala Harris, to help us out in the big fight. By the way, I saw how badly water was treated down there when we lived in Modesto. Orchardists just pulled a board out of the side of the canal, and filled their orchards with water. No metering, no modern agricultural use of up-dated crop irrigation. It’s time to call their bluff.

