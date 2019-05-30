First… The press room gremlin got it wrong last week! The official date of the 2019 George Carl Kids Fishing Derby at Lake Hennessey is Sunday, June 2 – NOT June 6. The gremlin sends its regrets. See you there at 6 a.m.
More Trouting On The Sac… this time with old friend Stan Press and Napa angler Dr. Robert Davis. We just returned from a two-day float at Redding with pro river guide Dakota Townley, a key member of Kevin Brock’s Fishing Guide Service (800-995-5543).
Here’s the tale of the tape: We caught and released a total of 42 wild rainbow trout on the Sacramento River, which was flowing at close to 8,500 cubic feet per second. Dakota likes high flows; they disorient and concentrate the bait making it easier for him to find the trout. Our big fish was a 23-inch brute that jumped out of the water twice.
In my own total of four days trouting on the on the Sac this year, we boated 94 wild trout – versus 119 in 2018. An afternoon rain on one of the days just shut down the bite, probably accounting for this 2019 shortfall.
Best Bass Tournaments… update. I have been following this regional tournament program for a while because it has some nice local action for anglers, and just folks who like to expose their kids to the excitement of tournament weigh-ins – and the awarding of trophies. You can get up and running fast by going online at bestbasstournaments.com. An upcoming Delta-Wine Region tournament will be on the Delta out of Russo’s Marina, 3995 Willow Road, Bethel Island, on June 29. The tournament director is long time Delta pro bass guide and instructor Randy Pringle.
Father’s Day Gift Guide… hit me like a ton of bricks. What a great occasion it can be for you all to give him some special items that will enhance his outdoor activities. First: Shop At Home.
*Sweeney’s Sports on Imola (255-5544) has a wide selection of everything he’ll need in terms of fishing, hunting, target shooting and bow sports. Sometimes it is fun to start with a new tackle bag and walk around the store to pick out some hot stuff. Ask the clerks to tell you the best sellers.
But, Don’t Forget Your Mom… How about sending her to “The Women’s Week” at the Mangrove Cay Club on Andros Island in the Bahamas for some distaff fly fishing next March 8-14? Located at the Andros fishery, the largest area of bonefish habitat in the world, Mangrove Cay is the place to be.
I’m confident in recommending this trip because it is being outfitted by my friend, Dan Vermillion at Sweetwater Travel (dan@sweetwatertravel.com). Add in famous Dianna Abbott and Christina Grabowski leading the trip, and it’s the best you can get.
You’ll fish for five full days and have a chance to snorkel, paddle board, kayak, hang out at the pool, bike, and make a local town visit. Space is limited. Email diana@sweetwatertravel.com or call her at 406 222-0624 for details, pricing and bookings.
Once you are booked, call Sweeney’s fly fishing and casting expert, Jose Rubio (255-5544), for some tune-up casting lessons before you go. You’ll love your trip even more. He’s the best.
Fly Fishing Adventures… May 2019 Newsletter. It’s always a lovely vicarious fishing trip and exotic journey when I read Don Muelrath’s monthly newsletters. Join me by going online at flyfish@napanet.net. The good news is that this professional fly fishing outfitter is right here in Napa, so you can get the straight scoop face to face. Call Don at 888-347-4896 to plan your next trip, face to face.
Meanwhile… let me leave you wanting to go sample the halibut bite right now. In his Monday Hot Sheet, Dave Hurley said “Halibut action in the bay remains incredible, as the best year in 25 or more years is happening right now. Limits are the rule on six-packs and near limits to limits on the larger boats – it is on!”
Now call Captain Craig Hanson (415-361-7757) on the Argo, berthed at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. The Argo is a comfortable and nicely outfitted six-pack that Craig just refurbished. A day on the water with this old salt is a perfect getaway for your family outing or an office refresher.