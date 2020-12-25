Napa Valley's Living Landscapes: You, too, can become an Otter Spotter

Other otter species suffer from air and water pollution as well as trafficking. River otters are semi-aquatic, meaning they can thrive both on land and water.

Since they are carnivores, they feast upon amphibians, fish, grebes, gulls, coots and shellfish. They are voracious eaters since hunting in cold water consumes a high amount of calories. River otters munch on fish in both ocean or freshwaters.

Otters, found in North America and Canada, grow to 3-4 feet in length and weigh in at up to 25 pounds. Their cousins, the sea otters who live in seawater, can weigh up to 65 pounds.

Another difference between the two species is that sea otters sleep in seawater while river otters snooze on land, preferably that with grasses or other vegetation in which to take refuge; or they may sleep in an underground hideaway.

According to Megan Isadore, data collected from the River Otter Ecology Project from 2012 to present times has shown 300-600 otter sightings per year, many of which originate in Napa County. Unfortunately, many otters are killed or injured by cars as they attempt to cross the road from one waterway to another. All otters studied had rodenticide in their systems.