Outdoor Activities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week

Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.

American Canyon needs girls soccer coach

American Canyon High School has an opening for varsity girls soccer head coach and is accepting applications for the position.

Applicants should have experience as a soccer coach and have worked with student-athletes at the high school level. The season is scheduled to begin in November and end in February, barring delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coach receives a Napa Valley Unified School District stipend.

Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with the team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event.