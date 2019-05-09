Beringer Gold Cup NTRP Tennis Tournament at Silverado May 17-19
Silverado Resort and Spa will host the eighth annual Beringer NTRP Tournament May 17-19. Sponsored by Beringer Wines, the tournament has become a yearly staple on the NorCal NTRP (National Tennis Rating Program) circuit, which is designed for amateur players of all levels to compete in singles and doubles. The United States Tennis Association-sanctioned event includes divisions for Men’s Singles (3.0-5.0), Men’s Doubles (3.0-5.0), Women’s Singles (2.5-5.0), Women’s Doubles (3.0-5.0) and Mixed Doubles (3.0-5.0).
The Gold Cup Designation is the equivalent of a Grand Slam designation in professional tennis. These events are worth double the points of other local tournaments, as players try to compete for the No. 1 ranking in the USTA NorCal region. Silverado has obtained its fourth designation as a Gold Cup Event due to high player evaluations from previous tournaments.
Beringer will provide special wine trophies to the winners of each division and do a complimentary tasting for spectators and players that Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
For more information, call 707-257-5541.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament May 11
The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club’s 25th annual Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 11 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A reception and awards dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m.
The cost is $600 for a foursome and there is a $150 cost per single. The cost for dinner-only is $50.
To purchase tickets online, go to vintageboosters.com. Email Sandy Rody, chairperson of the tournament, at sandy.rody@stjoe.org for more information.
Two-day golf and wine experience May 14-15
A two-day Napa Valley golf and wine experience is May 14 and 15 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The program includes Pros 2 Go golf instruction at the practice facilities, lunch in The View Bar and Grill, golf each day after lunch, personalized Cobra Golf club fitting using a TrackMan Golf-Launch Monitor, $500 retail value of Cobra credit toward a custom-fit equipment order, and a private wine tasting experience at Falcor Winery.
David Knox (PGA) and Susan Briske (LPGA) are the Pros 2 Go instructors and club fitters. The cost is $1,495 per person. To register, call Knox at (916) 533-4108.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.