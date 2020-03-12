Outdoor Activities

Napa Valley Masters invite new swimmers

Swimmers age 20 to 80 can enjoy the health and social benefits of the sport by joining the Napa Valley Masters Swim Team, whose members have varying skill levels and swimming interests.

Expert coaching is provided by American Swimming Coaches Association Level 5 Coach Asher Green, although swimmers are also welcome to do their own workouts. “We welcome any adult swimmer who is interested in lap, fitness or competitive swimming,” Green said.

Workouts are at the Napa Valley College pool in the morning, but the team will soon offer evening practices as well. Green said the team has very reasonable fees for monthly memberships or single workouts.

Napa Valley Masters is a member of US Masters Swimming (usms.org), a national membership-operated nonprofit.

Email Green at coachasher@gmail.com for more information.

Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week

Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.