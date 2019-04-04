Napa Valley Silverado Half Marathon, 10K, 5K Run/Walk return April 7
The eighth annual Napa Valley Silverado Half Marathon 10K, and 5K Run/Walk return to the Calistoga area Sunday, April 7.
Check-in will be from 7 to 7:45 a.m., and the races will start at 8 a.m. Vineyards and wineries and vistas of Mount St. Helena and the Palisades surround all three road race courses.
The event is headquartered at the Calistoga Beverage Company. All three courses are on the Silverado Trail and start and finish in Calistoga. They are primarily flat and fast, with the half marathon route having only two minor hills. Kids’ strollers are allowed.
Parking will be available in the field directly behind the Calistoga Beverage Company. Participants can access the field just past 1856 Lincoln Ave. There will be monitors to help with parking and to direct participants to the start/finish and registration area.
Most of Enviro-Sports’ events do not allow headphones, but due to the nature of this course being on the road (not single track trails) and closed to traffic, headphones are allowed for this race. The course cut-off time is 3.5 hours; this reflects a 16-minute-per-mile pace for the half marathoners.
There will be aid stations on the out-and-back courses, at miles 1.55, 3.5, 5.6, 7.4, 9.5 and 11.45.
The entry fee for the half marathon is $90 for adults (age 18 and older) before April 7 and $100 on race day, and $20 for juniors (age 17 years and younger).
For the 10K, the cost is $60 for adults before April 7 and $70 on race day, and $20 for juniors.
For the 5K Run/Walk, the fee is $50 before April 7 and $60 on race day, and $10 for juniors.
Visit envirosports.com to register online or for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament May 11
The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club’s 25th annual Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 11 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The cost is $600 for a foursome and there is a $150 cost per single.
A reception and awards dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m.
The cost for dinner-only is $50.
To purchase tickets online, go to vintageboosters.com.
For more information, contact Sandy Rody, chairperson of the tournament, at sandy.rody@stjoe.org.
Two-day golf and wine experience May 14-15
A two-day Napa Valley golf and wine experience is May 14 and 15 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The program includes:
* Pros 2 Go golf instruction at the practice facilities at Chardonnay Golf Club.
* Lunch in The View Bar and Grill.
* Golf at Chardonnay Golf Club each day after lunch.
* Personalized Cobra Golf club fitting using a TrackMan Golf-Launch Monitor.
* $500 retail value of Cobra credit toward a custom-fit equipment order.
* Private wine tasting experience at Falcor Winery.
David Knox (PGA) and Susan Briske (LPGA) are the Pros 2 Go instructors and club fitters.
The cost is $1,495 per person. To register, call David Knox at (916) 533-4108.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado under way
The Johnny Miller Academy at Silverado Resort and Spa has golf instructional programs available to juniors and adults in April.
The Johnny Miller Junior Golf Academy at Silverado Resort offers a unique educational product that goes beyond teaching just the physical skills associated with golf. The Academy is designed to create complete golfers by offering instruction on fundamentals, the full swing, short game, golf course management, personal character traits, and a love for the game. Class size limited to 8:1 student to teacher ratio.
The programs that are offered:
* Just Getting Started: In this introductory level, junior golfers learn basic full swing fundamentals, safety, and etiquette. Familiarization with the golf course and facility will be explored and basic chipping and pitching skills will be introduced. It’s for boys and girls, ages 5-8. The cost is $79 per month. The classes are on Wednesday April 10, 17, 24; from 2:45-3:30 p.m.
* I’ve Played Some: In this intermediate level, juniors will further develop full swing techniques, chipping and pitching skills, bunker play and putting. Additionally, junior golfers will be introduced to on-course play where etiquette and rules will be discussed. It’s for boys and girls, ages 8-13. The cost is $99 per month.
Classes are offered:
Tuesday April 9, 16, 30 (no class April 23), 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 4, 11, 18, 25, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Friday, April 5, 12, 19, 26, 4-5:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 6, 20, 27 (no class April 13), 9:30-10:45 a.m.
* I Want to Play Competitively: In this advanced play-based level, junior golfers will fine-tune their full swing, chipping, pitching, bunker, and putting skills, be introduced to proper shot and club selection, and learn how to play competitive golf. Junior golfers will have the opportunity to receive instruction and spend more time on the golf course to learn more about their total game from tee to green. It’s for boys and girls, ages 10-15. The cost is $99 per month.
Classes are offered:
Wednesday, April 10, 17, 24 (instruction), 3:45-5 p.m.
Thursday, April 4, 11, 18, 25 (play); 3:30-5 p.m.
Saturday, April 6, 20, 27 (instruction; no class April 13), 9:30-10:45 a.m.
For more information and to register for classes, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Registration is also now open for the PGA Junior Summer Golf Camps at the Johnny Miller Academy of Golf. Seven weeks of camp are available. Half day (ages 7-13) and full day (ages 9-16) options are available between June and August.
For more information and to register, go to www.pgajuniorgolfcamps.com.
Adult golf classes at Silverado under way
The Johnny Miller Academy at Silverado Resort and Spa is offering adult golf classes in April. The classes are taught by PGA Professionals and offer full swing and short game classes. Classes are limited to a 6:1 student to teacher ratio. The cost is $249 per student.
The classes that are offered:
* Understanding the Full Swing:
Wednesday, April 10, 24 (three-week course), 10-11:15 a.m.
Friday, April 5, 12, 19, 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
* Mastering the Short Game
Thursday, April 4, 11, 18, 25, 10-11 a.m.
Saturday, April 6, 20, 27 (three-week course), 10:30-11:45 a.m.
For more information and to register for classes, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.