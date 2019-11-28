Christmas in Coloma Dec. 7-8
California State Parks will hold Christmas in Coloma at Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park the weekend of Dec. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The public is invited to enjoy traditional, family-oriented holiday activities and explore the historic buildings at the park. Carriage rides, warming fires and seasonal music will set the mood for holiday shopping with local vendors, and games, holiday crafts and a visit with Santa will keep young and old entertained. Fresh greens, ribbons and bows will be available for wreath-making activities, and 13 historic buildings will be decorated and open for visitors. Costumed docents will be on hand to share the history of the structures and their former inhabitants.
Hot food and drinks will be available for purchase through the Gold Discovery Park Association, the cooperating association for the park. All proceeds from sales will remain in the park to help fund educational programs.
There is an $8 parking fee per vehicle. The fee for the historic house tour is $5 per person, and free for ages 5 and younger. Historic buildings are not Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible.
For more information, call (530) 622-3470.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.