Outdoors: DBW begins control of aquatic invasive species

Last year, DBW treated 3,885 acres of FAV and 2,406 acres of SAV. Mechanical harvesting efforts totaled approximately 6.49 acres. A combination of herbicide, biological and mechanical control methods were used to help control the AIS in the Delta. Infestation of FAV over the last three years has lessened due to treatment. Currently, the Delta waterways are still clear and open from FAV and SAV infestations.

The plants now are just starting to begin the early stages of growth as the weather continues to warm, which is the optimal time to begin treatment. For this year’s treatment season, it is imperative that treatment crews focus on the alligatorweed plant to control and attempt to eradicate this newest invader of the Delta. Alligatorweed breaks apart and spreads easily; each node, which is roughly the size of a Cheerio, can start a new plant.