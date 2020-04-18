Snow Sports: Forest Service OKs expanded Reno resort, skier bridge

Rose Strickland, a longtime local leader of the Sierra Club and spokesperson for Friends of Mount Rose, cheered the new agreement.

Conservationists have been working for more than three decades to help protect the natural environment around the resort, Strickland said. She said that stretch of the Sierra Nevada's Carson Range long has been treasured by hikers, campers, mountain bikers, birdwatchers, back-country skiers and snow-shoers.

Skiers will be able to cross a specially made bridge-overpass near main entrance to the Mount Rose resort to access the new Atoma Area to the north or the highway toward Reno between the resort and the Sky Tavern slopes further below used by area youth programs. A new two-stage chairlift is planned and 11 new ski trails.

Dating to 1953, the resort is known for its abundance of advanced and expert terrain, but struggles to provide a full extent and variety of lower-ability level terrain, the Forest Service said.

Backers of the expansion plan said artificial snow-making has become critical for the resort that primarily attracts day skiers, particularly during the weekend and holiday periods.