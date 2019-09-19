Putt Putt at First Street Napa set Sept. 25
The inaugural Putt Putt at First Street Napa event is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, featuring a six-hole mini golf course.
Organizers of the event in the courtyard at 1300 First Street said they have been working with the Safeway Open and will have a pro golfer appearance in the evening.
Tickets are $5 per child or $10 per adult, and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Alaina’s Voice Foundation.
Vendors on site will include Bites and Arnold Palmer’s by Eiko’s, Face Painting, Smitten Ice Cream, Live radio and music with 99.3 KVON, and Tommy Bahama Pop-Up.
Diamond Mountain Stables exhibition Sept. 28
Diamond Mountain Stables invites the community to learn what horseback riders do in show-jumping competitions in an exhibition from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at its Calistoga facility, 1296 Diamond Mountain Rd.
Tickets are $20 each and include drinks and hors d’oeuvres provided by Bellini. Children ages 13-7 will be admitted for free; the event is not considered suitable for children under age 7,
Those interested should RSVP by contacting Jen Gaster at jrgaster@gmail.com or (310) 272-6001.
Diamond Mountain Stables specializes in developing and helping horses and riders reach the height of their potential. For more information, visit diamond-mountain-stables.com or call 396-7860.
Vintage Festival footraces in Sonoma Sept. 29
The Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival, set Sept. 27-29 in downtown Sonoma, will hold 5K and 12K runs and Tiny Tots races on Sunday, Sept 29, starting at 8 a.m. Sponsored by Sonoma Fit and Destination Races, the community fundraiser’s courses go through vineyards and downtown streets.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt and finisher’s medal. The races are open to individual runners, families, groups and those who prefer to walk. After the race, participants can join the festivities at Sonoma Plaza, trading water bottles for wine glasses, enjoy live music, an art festival, wine tastings, food trucks and the family-friendly grape stomp competition.
Registration is open, sign up online at valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com/buy-tickets.
American Legion Combat Veterans’ Golf Tournament Oct. 8
The American Legion Combat Veterans’ Golf Tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. the day of the tournament. Advance registration can be done by phone at 252-0837, online at napalegion.org or in person at the American Legion Post 113 building, 1240 Pearl St., Napa.
Awards will go to the top three finishers. There will also be a putting contest, a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Napa Ford, and separate Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests for men and women. The awards ceremony and silent auction will be held at Silverado Resort Arbor, and appetizers and drinks will be served.
Tournament proceeds benefit American Legion Post 113 and its support for Napa County Veterans’ Mentis, which helps veterans by providing clinical and emotional support and teaching coping skills that are critical for achieving stability. Portions of each donation may be tax-deductible (mentis IRS code 501 C3). American Legion’s IRS tax code is 501 C19.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.