The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Aggressive bass are in bunches

*In warmer water, with a good bait supply, you can expect bass to grow a pound a year. I’d expect that growth rate in Clear Lake. A clue to the presence of a bunch of bass is the quickness and aggressiveness they display on the bite. It’s a simple matter of competition — and tells you that there are a lot of bass close by. Keep your lures in the water; keep them still except for a little “pop” every 20 seconds. When you feel a bite, wind down slowly to take any loose line off the water — then strike firmly with a full-side sweep, holding the rod bent against the pull of the fish at the end of the sweep. That lets your rod tip at as a shock absorber, letting the fish pull away, yet soaking up the line if he backs off. Keep it bent with a tight line as you reel it to the net. A 10-pounder is a trophy-size bass, not unlike a hole-in-one in golf in frequency. Please tell me about your next “ten-er.”