The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Aggressive bass are in bunches

Here Is The Holy Grail… of bass fishing. Dustin Chelette landed a pair of 10-pound bass on consecutive casts at Louisiana’s Caney Lake. Thanks to Outdoor Life for reporting this epic event.
*Notably, Dustin released both of them. He caught them in 4 to 6 feet of water on a sloping bank with black and blue bass jigs.
*In warmer water, with a good bait supply, you can expect bass to grow a pound a year. I’d expect that growth rate in Clear Lake. A clue to the presence of a bunch of bass is the quickness and aggressiveness they display on the bite. It’s a simple matter of competition — and tells you that there are a lot of bass close by. Keep your lures in the water; keep them still except for a little “pop” every 20 seconds. When you feel a bite, wind down slowly to take any loose line off the water — then strike firmly with a full-side sweep, holding the rod bent against the pull of the fish at the end of the sweep. That lets your rod tip at as a shock absorber, letting the fish pull away, yet soaking up the line if he backs off. Keep it bent with a tight line as you reel it to the net. A 10-pounder is a trophy-size bass, not unlike a hole-in-one in golf in frequency. Please tell me about your next “ten-er.”
And, Closer To Home… Look at my friend, Anne Vercelli, with one of the largemouth bass she caught at Lake Sonoma recently. Colder water and less bait than down south will keep those bass smaller — but still fun to catch. Lake Sonoma is in a beautiful little bowl surrounded by green banks. Enjoy the full effects of a “get-a-way” vacation just over the ridge in Sonoma County. Go on bit.ly/3dkTFvO and book a nice remote “boat-in campsite” for the weekend.
*I have known Anne since 1972 when her Dad, Joe, and I were colleagues at Inglenook. In that span of time, Anne educated herself at the Culinary Institute of America, added specialty training and passed on her expertise as an instructor at Santa Rosa Junior College.
*Her longtime project in support of the annual San Francisco Chronicle Wine Judging is just monumental. Anne heads up the team that is responsible for 28,000 tasting glasses of wine being ready for the combined army of selected tasters — over the course of judging hundreds of wines from around the world. Add in spit buckets, napkins, water glasses and tally sheets — well, you get the picture. I’m always amazed at how energized she is by this project year after year. Ask Anne, and she’ll tell you that it is her staff that makes it go.
In The Salt… Sorry, but my deadline was too early to get the final decision on the 2021 king salmon season rules and regulations. Stay tuned.
*Meanwhile, get your fishing itch scratched at Bodega Bay, where the early-season rockfish bite has been producing quality bottom grabbers. Captain Rick Powers of Bodega Bay Sport Fishing had limits all around Wednesday. He told the Hot Sheet that “We were on an excellent bite with 110 assorted rockfish with vermilions, coppers, browns, and even chinas, to go with four ling cod to 11 pounds…”
*San Francisco’s live bait receiver opened Monday. Look for the already excellent halibut and striper action to ramp up as this live bait allows for working deeper water.
And, This Just In… from Captain Craig Hanson on the Argo right at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. His first trip with live bait produced limits of striped bass and a bonus halibut. He’s looking for that to improve through May and June, expecting to hook both species on the same drift. Call Craig at 415-361-7757, and remember that tackle, bait and fish cleaning are always included within the price.
California Delta… sturgeon are not finished biting — yet. I saw plenty of references to 55- and 57-inch diamond backs being caught on salmon roe. Remember: the top of the slot is 60 inches, so these are big fish. Add in some solid striper movement and big largemouth bass getting ready to lock on beds for a Dandy Delta bite.
Great Idea… party boat captains: Offer a discount to those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 as a way to get them out of the house and active for the first time in a long while. Thanks, Dave Hurley, publisher of the Hot Sheet, who told us Bud Chaddock of Squid Me Products told him about this neat idea.
