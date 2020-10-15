The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Baseball legend Morgan's passing mourned

First Things First… My friend, Joe Morgan, died Sunday. He was only 77. I met Joe when he was escorted into my Beringer Rhine House office many years ago; he had a mini-wooden barrel under his arm.

Joe was a Hall of Fame second baseman on Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine, with pages of superlatives in the record book. But the one that stuck with me most was that Joe was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the Year in the National League — for two years in a row. Guess what? Cincinnati won the World Series both of those years.

Joe hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning to beat Boston in 1975, then led the Reds to a four-game sweep of the Yankees in 1976. That is leadership — and he did it with his special smile that was inclusive, teaming up everybody for the stretch run.

Back to the barrel — Joe, from Oakland, was a wine enthusiast and wanted to meet our famous winemaker, Myron Nightingale. Mission accomplished. Myron filled that J.M. barrel with some special wine, and they repeated those visits over the years. I got in on their lunches under the Oak Tree and kept score.