The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Be patient if using live jumbo minnows to land bass

Key Dates… for your fishing calendar. Dungeness crab season opens in just eight days, on Nov. 7. Go get your 10 crabs when the biggest and sweetest are on tap, before the commercial season starts on Nov. 15. King salmon season closes on an excellent year on Nov. 8.

In The Salt… Mike Aughney on the six-pack Reel Magic will be running afternoon crab-only trips for $150 starting at 3 p.m. and ending around 5:30 p.m. He promises to cook and clean your crabs back at the dock. Better call Mike quick at 875-2628 to book a trip. Buy out the boat and you can be “Captain for a day” — with Mike doing all the work. Thanks to the Weekend Wrap Hot Sheet for telling us about this good idea.

Look at this limit-style fishing report from the California Dawn out of Berkeley. They made the long run to the Farallons to score 18 limits of both rockfish and ling cod on Sunday.

Meanwhile, In The Bays… how about “over 130 striped bass caught and released on live bait in the north bay on two half-day trips?” Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond Marina in San Rafael was at the helm. The Hot Sheet reminded us that marauding sea lions compete for almost every fish hooked.