The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Be patient if using live jumbo minnows to land bass

Dividends At Clear Lake… Napa angler Jeff Bayless added a personal-best big catfish to the string of 25 largemouth bass he caught there recently. Pro guide Bob Myskey manned the net.
I’m looking for even more action next week when Doug Roberts and I hunt bass with live jumbo minnows. It is a kick when that minnow starts to swim around like crazy, meaning a bass is about to pounce.
Time to be careful at that point; set the hook too soon and you’ll come up empty. You must let him run with the bait for at least a count of 8. That gives the fish a chance to turn the minnow around and bite on it. That’s the time to strike; I like a sweep set to the side. Hold that rod bent at the end of the sweep so the line stays tight. The worst thing you can do is to bring the rod back to the center, because that throws a loop of loose line in the mix — and goodbye bass.
Bass Of The Striper Style… from the Napa River. Here’s Ryan Janos with a 29-inch striper that went 8.5 pounds. He caught it on a home-tied chartreuse clouser with a rattle. You can appreciate what a nice trophy fish this is when you know that a keeper minimum size striper must be 18 inches and would probably only weigh 4 pounds. I didn’t promise Ryan that I would keep his striper honey hole secret, so you might want to go over to the Green Island area to wet a line. I’ll stand by for your pix.
And All The Way… from the Florida Panhandle: St. Helenan Brent Randol caught this 30-inch, 10-pound red drum surf fishing with shrimp baits. These are strong, smart fish; you might know them as redfish. They hang around near roots under brush banks. Be ready to turn their heads fast on hook-up, or they’ll twist that line around a root and go free. Pound for pound, they will out-pull and out-fight the best largemouth bass you ever caught. Put them on you bucket list.
Berryessa Is Open Again… Click this link — on.doi.gov/31Sbuwe — for all the information you’ll need about the situation at the lake right now. You know that Berryessa holds trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and spotted bass, so you can pick your own action.
Go try for a Bass Grand Slam and get your name recorded in the International Game Fish Association’s (IGFA) permanent data base of “Slammers.” Join me on that short list. To qualify you must catch three species of bass in a 24-hour period — largemouth, smallmouth and spotted. No, they don’t have to all be caught in the same water. but it sure is easier when all three fish are in the same lake — Berryessa. Go to bit.ly/2TxFPf0 for your own application.
There are only 36 bass grand slammers in the world registered with the IGFA. Ten accomplished theirs at Berryessa. Have a look: Matt Allan, Clint Brooks, Bryan Choate, Brandon Garner, John Gardner, Kurt Himman, Christian Marchak, Bill Ryan, Cazbar Saelao and Jarred Seasor.
Key Dates… for your fishing calendar. Dungeness crab season opens in just eight days, on Nov. 7. Go get your 10 crabs when the biggest and sweetest are on tap, before the commercial season starts on Nov. 15. King salmon season closes on an excellent year on Nov. 8.
In The Salt… Mike Aughney on the six-pack Reel Magic will be running afternoon crab-only trips for $150 starting at 3 p.m. and ending around 5:30 p.m. He promises to cook and clean your crabs back at the dock. Better call Mike quick at 875-2628 to book a trip. Buy out the boat and you can be “Captain for a day” — with Mike doing all the work. Thanks to the Weekend Wrap Hot Sheet for telling us about this good idea.
Look at this limit-style fishing report from the California Dawn out of Berkeley. They made the long run to the Farallons to score 18 limits of both rockfish and ling cod on Sunday.
Meanwhile, In The Bays… how about “over 130 striped bass caught and released on live bait in the north bay on two half-day trips?” Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond Marina in San Rafael was at the helm. The Hot Sheet reminded us that marauding sea lions compete for almost every fish hooked.
Delta Sturgeon Still On A Hot Bite… Every sturgeon report I read this week told of limit-style fishing for these big, strong and smart diamond backs. The key factors were deep water, favorable tides and being able to hold your boat on anchor in brisk flows. Captain Steve Mitchell out of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing wants us to be sure to reel down on the bite before setting the hook. He went on to say “it makes a huge difference in the hook up ratio…”
Just think about it — that long strong rod needs to make its longest sweep on the hook set. By reeling down to lower the rod tip, you are giving yourself the key mechanical advantage of the “lever” going through its job by putting the most action on the line — out of the fulcrum of your rod hold.
I was trained to think about the sturgeon season going right on through the early spring, so you’ve got plenty of time to get ready and go.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net
