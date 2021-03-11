The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Clear Lake crappie record crushed

* Napa County Airport — 5.99 versus 16.34

* Calistoga — 10.06 versus 32.38

* St. Helena — 9.55 versus 29.22

Wags Will Tell You… that the lower water in lakes and streams will make it easier to catch fish because they will be more concentrated. I disagree; the real problem of low water is the huge amount of shoreline spawning grounds are left high and dry. Those sloping shallow stretches that have brush and weeds are where the bait fish hide, and sport fish rearing their young will be out of the water.

Guides are going to have to learn new tricks to find fish in 2021. That’s why you don’t want to go with a novice guide, or one that you haven’t been able to check out. There are thousands of good California fishing guides. We’ve been lucky to have long and fruitful relationships with ours. By now you know their names, and many have already tried them out.

* I have fished with Clear Lake bass guide Bob Myskey (349-4460) for 15 years; he has fished three generations of Ryans and is great with new anglers. If he is booked, don’t be afraid to let him book you with one of his protégés — we fished with two of them without missing a beat.