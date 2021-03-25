The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Kayak bass tourneys May 23 at Clear Lake

Clear Lake… is having a unique bass tournament on May 23, a “double-feature kayak tournament.” Both the Bass Nation and the Wild West Bass Trails are coordinating their circuits to allow anglers to fish both events simultaneously.

Kayak fishing is the new hot system that lets you sneak up on your fish with a low profile and completely quiet. Already they are seeing some 9- to 11-pound largemouth catches at Clear Lake. We’re fishing it April 9-10 with pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460).

In The Salt… up and own. Dave Hurley’s Weekend Wrap Hot Sheet had something for everybody this week, plus some good omens for April.

Delta Doings: Sturgeon are still there, and “on the chomp”… Six-pack operators are scoring up to six limits of diamond backs within the slot, along with releasing numerous oversized and undersized fish.” By the way, the slot limit is 40 to 60 inches nose to fork.

Secret, private sauce on the salmon roe bait is competitive. Each captain is sure his is the best, and the sturgeon seem to like all of them. Better get yours soon as the season wanes and operators start to follow other fish species, like April’s striper arrival in the Delta. Also, halibut in the bay looms close as live bait becomes available.