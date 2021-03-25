The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Kayak bass tourneys May 23 at Clear Lake

Clear Lake… is having a unique bass tournament on May 23, a “double-feature kayak tournament.” Both the Bass Nation and the Wild West Bass Trails are coordinating their circuits to allow anglers to fish both events simultaneously.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Kayak fishing is the new hot system that lets you sneak up on your fish with a low profile and completely quiet. Already they are seeing some 9- to 11-pound largemouth catches at Clear Lake. We’re fishing it April 9-10 with pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460).
In The Salt… up and own. Dave Hurley’s Weekend Wrap Hot Sheet had something for everybody this week, plus some good omens for April.
Delta Doings: Sturgeon are still there, and “on the chomp”… Six-pack operators are scoring up to six limits of diamond backs within the slot, along with releasing numerous oversized and undersized fish.” By the way, the slot limit is 40 to 60 inches nose to fork.
Secret, private sauce on the salmon roe bait is competitive. Each captain is sure his is the best, and the sturgeon seem to like all of them. Better get yours soon as the season wanes and operators start to follow other fish species, like April’s striper arrival in the Delta. Also, halibut in the bay looms close as live bait becomes available.
Factor in the hundreds of bass boats running across the San Joaquin Delta drawn by a couple of early bass tournaments, the Wild West Bass Trails Pro/Am out of Russo’s Marina on Bethel Island and the Anglers Press circuit out of Ladd’s Marina in Stockton. Both are on the same weekend, March 27-28. Be careful out there.
This Just In… from Rochebobois in Paris. A couple of acclaimed books on fly fishing that are perfect for your favorite angler and gifts all around. Thanks, Antonia Allegra, for keeping me up to date on the Paris scene.
Great title on this first one: “The Unreasonable Virtue Of Fly Fishing” by Mark Kurlansky. And, “Trout Water” by Josh Greenberg. Please promise to buy these from your local book seller. Liza on Main Street in St. Helena has been mine for over 20 years.
Got lots of fishing books? Maybe we can start a local “pass around” so we all can expand your enjoyment of fishing, and reading about it. Give me your thoughts at acorn_3@comcast.net.
Lest We Forget… the name of our large North Pacific salmon here, “Chinook,” is also that warm dry wind event that blows down the east side of the Rocky Mountains as winter ends. We had a chance to experience that when we lived in Denver. Even better memories are of a 45-pound Chinook I caught on the Feather some years ago, guided by Kevin Brock (800-995-5543).
Lest We Forget No. 2… We need to keep the pressure on our senators and Congresspersons to be sure they block that Pebble Mine project those rich old white guys are trying to get permitted for Alaska’s pristine Bristol Bay. The Defend Bristol Bay team passed on some new information we can use.
Just look at the top lines of a recently updated study of Bristol Bay:
*Bristol Bay salmon (this time sockeye) generate $2.2 billion in economic value, and support more than 15,000 American jobs annually
*Generates $830 million in labor income
*Tourist income was $155 million in 2019. Ninety lodges and camps cater to sport fishing and bear watching visitors. St. Helena angler Scott Snowden, who fishes there for trout, calls Bristol Bay “one of the most beautiful places in the world.”
All This At Risk… if Pebble Mine is allowed to go forward. Join me to send the Defend Bristol Bay team a few bucks in support of their quest. And ask our Representative Mike Thompson to weigh in on our side, too. He could tell the U.S. EPA to veto the Pebble Mine project once and for all. Go to Defend Bristol Bay info@defendbristolbay.com and punch up “Donate Today.” Thanks.
WATCH NOW: WEATHER'S IMPACT ON CYCLING
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.