The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Lake Berryessa lauded for variety

What’s Biting… close by? Dave Hurley’s Hot Sheet points out why Berryessa is a good fishing water — lots of different varieties to target. Spots provide something for everybody — kokanee and king salmon, trout, largemouth bass and smallies. Over the years, we have fished from the bank and boats, covering the whole year.

Here is some Hot Sheet action:

Alan Fong, manager of Sacramento’s Fishermen’s Warehouse mooched up easy limits of kings for three separate boats last week. He said, “The mooching technique is similar to what we use in the ocean when the bait schools are thick … when you find the bait, you find the salmon, and the bait fish are moving into different areas. Last week we found them on Shad Raps but this week, it was back to the 3- to 4-inch Gitzits in salt/pepper or chartreuse tipped with a piece of anchovy.” They caught salmon up north at Putah Creek, in Red Canyon and in Skier’s Cove.

Three Species of Bass… on the chew at Berryessa, too. Pro guide Don Paganelli told the Hot Sheet that the bass are following the shad schools, and spoons or plastics on a drop-shot rig are picking up all three of them.