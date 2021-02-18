The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Otters bad, good for outdoors types

Delta Sturgeon Continue to Call… mostly from those well-known deep water locations near Pittsburg. Even after that big count of over 900 boats fishing in last week’s Super Bowl Sturgeon Derby, the diamond backs are still on the chew. The Tuesday Hot Sheet noted that “with the relative lack of freshwater flow down the Sacramento River this year, there hasn’t been much incentive to draw the diamondbacks upstream.”

That leaves us with plenty of sturgeon close to Pittsburg, down in Little Cut and some fish moving towards the Benicia/Martinez Bridge and the area around the Mothball Fleet. Fishing will be easier as these moves spread out the boats. Your guide will know what to do. I just punched up “sturgeon guides in the California Delta” on Google and got a quick list of 17. Get out there for this bonanza and send me pix of your big ones. Remember, sturgeon are mostly meat, so just one 100-pounder can light up every BBQ grille on your block.

