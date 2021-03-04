The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Pond provides a happy half hour for St. Helena 12-year-old

Jasper Dewyer… is St. Helena’s newest hot angler. Here he is with a dandy 3-pound largemouth bass he caught in a nearby vineyard pond on Feb. 21.

If we ever have a trophy for “speed fishing,” Jasper will surely win. In just 30 minutes, he caught a total of five bass using jigs and swim baits. I’m sure Jasper joins me in asking all anglers to treat their time fishing in private ponds carefully. Let’s be sure to ask for permission before going on private property and be sure to pick up any stuff we brought in, leaving the area as clean as it was before. I call it “pack it in and pack it out.” Thanks everyone.

Jasper is 12 years old and attends Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School in St. Helena. I’m hoping that when he gets to high school he will take a look at joining the St. Helena High School Fishing Club.

And, Remember Spring Snakes… will be out in this continuing sunshine soon. Country lanes and walks through dry grass are places where rattlesnakes will be moving as the temperature warms. That movement is usually highlighted by them getting out into the sun early, and going back into their nests as the sun goes down. Please stay aware as you move around during these day parts. No, don’t be afraid; don’t stay home. Just keep a sharp eye out. If you hear a rattle, back up.